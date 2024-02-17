Top European teams are on high alert after hearing that Kylian Mbappe will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his contract expires, although Liverpool aren’t one of them.

Finally, after almost two years of speculation, Mbappe will leave the Parc des Princes, capping up a seven-year stint with the club from the French capital. Real Madrid have been trying to sign the captain of the French national team since 2022, but every time they get near, he chooses to remain in France.

Los Merengues will finally get their man after years of patiently seeking his signature. Right now, the Spanish side hasn’t said anything. There seems to have been some action behind the scenes.

However, we will likely learn more about it in the weeks and months to come.

In any case, things are starting to work out for Carlo Ancelotti, and the Spanish club’s dreams are finally about to come true. Simultaneously, however, a number of teams could still attempt to ‘steal’ him away from the LaLiga greats.

What did Liverpool say about Mbappe?

The World Cup champion has been linked to more than just Real Madrid, who are still considered heavy favorites. Meanwhile, Liverpool have previously shown interest in signing Mbappe as well.

Since the Reds are one of the possible suitors, reporters wanted to know more about the latest European rumour at Jurgen Klopp’s press conference. Starting next season, the German manager will not have any say in Liverpool’s direction. After nine years at the helm, he is leaving in June

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to be considered viable options when elite players become available, as is the case with Mbappe

However, he shed light on why most teams would find the deal difficult. “It makes us laugh. Obviously, I’m not involved in that, but I can tell you I’d be surprised if all the top clubs were.

“The top clubs I know, for most of them it will be tricky – wages, signing-on fee. I can say that I think he’s a really good player but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all,” he told reporters.

“I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it. It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me. That hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time”, he laughed it off in the end.

What did Arsenal say about Mbappe?

Moreover, Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool even shrugged off rumors that his French teammate may be joining him at Anfield. “Do you really think he’s going to come here? I think we all know where he’s going to go”, Konate chuckled in response to Canal+’s question.

Alternatively, when questioned about the likelihood of Kylian Mbappe joining Arsenal, their coach Mikel Arteta had a playful response. “When there is a player of that calibre we always have to be in the conversation. he remarked in an interview before Arsenal’s match against Burnley. “But as you said it looks in a different way.”

“I am not [in a conversation]. Maybe Edu and the owners are. Exactly. Why not? If we want to be the best team, we are going to need the best talent and the best players.

“I think the club that we are, I don’t think that’s ever been an issue. Everybody wants to play for Arsenal. That’s because of our history and everything we’ve done in the past as well.”

Photo credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire : IMAGO / Focus Images