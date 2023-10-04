Chelsea wants to sign 15-year-old New York Red Bulls prospect Julian Hall. The Blues has been monitoring the teen for six months now. Hall previously featured, and scored twice, for NYRB during a U15 Generation Adidas Cup game against Chelsea back in April.

The starlet recently became the second-youngest player to ever play in a Major League Soccer match. He came on as a late substitute in New York’s 1-0 defeat to Chicago Fire on Saturday, September 30th. Hall has also featured for the club’s B team in the third-tiered MLS Next Pro division as well. The forward has scored two goals and added an assist in 10 matches with NYRB II.

Chelsea will have plenty of competition for Julian Hall signature

Evening Standard is reporting that Chelsea wants to sign Hall but will face an uphill battle. The teen just agreed to a new contract extension with NYRB that currently extends until 2026. The news outlet also claims that Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are all interested in Hall as well.

The Blues have been attempting to entice Hall for a trial at their training facility in west London. However, the recent contract extension prevents the player from making the decision on his own. NYRB can block the move or even ask for a higher transfer fee.

NYRB can use partners to offer Hall European path

The MLS side is expected to fend off any outside interest for their starlet. NYRB would prefer to keep Hall at all costs. Nevertheless, they could also offer the teen a clear pathway to European soccer. The club is under the same umbrella as German side RB Leipzig and Austrian outfit RB Salzburg. Both European teams are currently featuring in the UEFA Champions League.

Hall also holds a Polish passport as well. This would help the youngster move to a European club at a younger age than typically seen. Poland and the United States have been battling it out for Hall’s international future. The youngster has already featured for the U.S. U15s, scoring four goals in nine matches.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Revierfoto