This RB Salzburg TV schedule will help you find Die Roten Bullen games on your screen in the United States.

They are one of the more controversial sides in European football, but nonetheless have emerged as Austria’s top club in the 21st century.

RB Salzburg TV schedule and streaming links

RB Salzburg on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, August 13 08:30 AM ET Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Fortuna Sittard ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, August 20 08:30 AM ET Sparta Rotterdam vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, August 27 08:30 AM ET Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Almere City FC ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1933 (SV Austria Salzburg) / 2005 (FC Red Bull Salzburg)

Stadium: Red Bull Arena

Manager: Gerhard Struber

Austrian top-flight titles: 17

Austrian Cup titles: 9

Best European finish: UEFA Cup runners-up (1994)

Where can I watch the RB Salzburg game?

You can find Austrian Bundesliga league games on OneFootball.

When Salzburg plays in Europe, you’ll find games on Paramount+. All Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches stream live on the service with English commentary. Late stage UCL matches sometimes are televised on CBS in addition to streaming.

Univision, UniMás, and TUDN handle Spanish-language UEFA coverage. You can find games not featured on TV on the ViX streaming service.

Watch RB Salzburg in UEFA on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

RB Salzburg History

RB Salzburg originated as a completely different club in 1933, after a merger between Salzburg’s Hertha and Rapid sides. This new club, SV Austria Salzburg, would not reach the Austrian top tier until 1953.

Over the years, the club name has been changed to reflect its primary sponsor. SV Casino Salzburg became the name in 1977, and then SV Wüstenrot Salzburg in 1997.

In 1994, their only appearance in a European final ended in disappointment, as they fell to Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup final. But that was the first time they won the Austrian Bundesliga. They would win two more league titles, in 1995 and 1997, which would turn out to be their last in their more historic colors.

2005 is the line marking a split in club eras – even marking the birth of an entirely new club depending on who you ask. Austria Salzburg was taken over by the Red Bull corporation, and renamed to FC Red Bull Salzburg. It was the first of what turned out to be several takeovers and rebrandings of clubs around the world by Red Bull, an infamous point in soccer history in some circles.

This change did not sit well with some Salzburg supporters. So much so, that the same year of the takeover, a new SV Austria Salzburg in their traditional violet and white colors was founded. That club now plays in the Austrian third tier (but has been as high as the second division).

As Red Bull, the club have achieved a much higher level of success on the field than they ever did as Austria Salzburg. Fourteen league and all nine of the club’s Austrian Cup titles have come since the takeover.

In Europe, where the club has to go by the name “FC Salzburg” with a modified logo, they are consistent competitors but have yet to take home any silverware.

RB Salzburg news

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago