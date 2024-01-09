Jordan Henderson is looking to leave Saudi Arabia after just five months. The former Liverpool captain departed Merseyside for the Middle East back in July. While a plethora of soccer stars joined the Saudi Pro League, Henderson particularly received flak for the move.

The midfielder previously had strong ties to the Rainbow Laces campaign. The organization helps promote equality and diversity within the sport. Nevertheless, homosexuality is currently illegal in Saudi Arabia. Violators even face the death penalty if found guilty.

Henderson eventually addressed the controversy during an interview in September. The midfielder defended the move to the Middle East and denied that he only made the transfer to earn significantly more money. Rumors swirled at the time that the midfielder was earning over $800,000 per week at his new club.

Ajax ‘showing concrete interest’ in Jordan Henderson

Despite defending his decision, Henderson is now reportedly willing to walk away from the project. The England international has found life difficult in Saudi Arabia. As a result, he is open to yet another move during the January transfer period.

Fabrizio Romano is now claiming that Ajax is “showing concrete interest” in Henderson. The transfer guru asserts that several other clubs are also waiting to hear from Al Ettifaq regarding a move. The Saudi side must, of course, be open to selling the midfielder for any deal to occur. Henderson currently has two more years remaining on his lucrative contract with the club.

Ajax is experiencing an uncharacteristically down season, as the club currently sits fifth in the Eredivisie standings. Not only are they a few spots down in the table, but the Dutch giants are also a massive 23 points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven.

The typical top Eredivisie team previously lost key players such as Mohammed Kudus, Jurrien Timber, and Edson Alvarez in the summer transfer window. Ajax will now undoubtedly be looking for reinforcements during the current month to help save their season.

Henderson could face tax issues if he returns to England in 2024

Ajax, however, is not the only option for Henderson. The England international would love to return to the Premier League in the coming days. Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Newcastle are all reportedly in the market for a central midfielder. A potential deal with one of these teams would make sense.

Nevertheless, Henderson would have to take a fairly massive financial hit if he were to soon return to his homeland. Tax laws in the United Kingdom currently state that those leaving the nation for work must pay a 45% fee of what they earned abroad. This stipulation only applies to those away for less than one year. English reports suggest that this tax bill could be nearly $9 million.

Assuming Henderson does not want to pay a massive fee, the midfielder will have to look elsewhere. Along with Ajax, Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with the midfielder as well. A potential move to either of these German clubs would be an exciting proposition. Both clubs are still in European competitions and fighting each other for the Bundesliga title.

PHOTOS: IMAGO