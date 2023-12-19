The quartets are set for the 2024 Copa America group stage, but who will emerge victorious next summer? CONMEBOL’s ten national teams are being joined by six of the top sides from the northern half of the Americas, with continental superiority on the line.

No guest team has ever won the Copa América before. So if a North American, Central American, or Caribbean side takes home the trophy it would be a historic first. It would also certainly be a dark day for fútbol fans in South America.

The four groups for the 2024 tournament are headed by Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the USA. These are the historically the top two nations from CONMEBOL and Concacaf, respectively. Three of the four groups feature a past World Cup winner, while three also contain multiple Copa América champions.

2024 Copa America Group Stage

Let’s break down each group, and guess who will escape to the knockout round.

Group A

Team (Copa America Titles)

Argentina (15)

Peru (2)

Chile (2)

Canada or Trinidad & Tobago

The Argentines are reigning Copa and World Cup champions. They also currently sit atop the CONMBEOL 2026 World Cup qualifying table. Right now it seems unlikely anybody can knock Messi and company off their mountaintop. Chile and Peru are past champions, but both are languishing at the bottom end of the qualifying standings. If either can light a spark, they could be dangerous dark horses in the tournament. Whoever wins the Concacaf playoff to get into this group could have a very tough time.

Prediction:

1. Argentina

2. Peru

Group B

Team (Copa America Titles)

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

This is the only group without a past Copa América champion. However, it should be noted that Mexico is, to date, the only non-CONMEBOL team to ever make it to a final. They’ve finished runners-up twice, and third place three times in the past. Ecuador and Venezuela are the only two South American sides to never have played in the Copa final. Mexico should easily get out of group B, and after that, it could be a dogfight. I’m going all-in with a full Concacaf homer pick here – the Reggae Boyz will join Mexico in the quarterfinals.

Prediction:

1. Mexico

2. Jamaica

Group C

Team (Copa America Titles)

USA

Uruguay (15)

Panama

Bolivia (1)

The Americans have played in four previous editions of the Copa América – with the best results coming in 1995 and 2016 as fourth-place finishers. The USMNT are coming off a 2022-23 Nations League win and are feeling a bit more confident at the moment. Uruguay has 15 Copa titles – tied for the most ever – but hasn’t won it since 2011. Still, Panama and Bolivia are likely to be the ones on the outside looking in when the group stage wraps. Going all “U” – Uruguay and USA as 1 and 2, with the South Americans taking the top spot via goal difference.

Prediction:

1. Uruguay

2. USA

Group D

Team (Copa America Titles)

Brazil (9)

Colombia (1)

Paraguay (2)

Costa Rica or Honduras

Brazil is not exactly riding high at the moment, sitting 6th in CONMEBOL qualifying, and star Neymar is out with a serious knee injury. But you can never count out the nine-time Copa champions, who even at their worst are a squad brimming with talent. Many moons ago Colombia and Paraguay have been South American champions, but Colombia is looking like the stronger side at the moment. And while both Costa Rica and Honduras have proven to often be tough sides in Concacaf play, they either have little experience (Honduras, only one appearance in 2001) or mediocre performance (Costa Rica, 2/5 in making it out of the group) at Copa. Group D will likely finish in the order it was drawn.

Prediction:

1. Brazil

2. Colombia

Copa América 2024 kicks off on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Atlanta with Argentina facing Canada/Trinidad & Tobago. The playoff matches to decide the final two teams from Concacaf will take place on March 23.