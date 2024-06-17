The 2024 Copa America brings several changes to a tournament over one century old, and World Soccer Talk has you covered with all the necessary information.

For the second time, the Copa America is happening outside South America. The United States, which hosted the competition in 2016, returns with hosting duties for the second time. Yet, that is not the only change. There are more teams, games, and stadiums with the same excitement the tournament already delivers.

The biggest change is the expansion of the competition to 16 teams. Every tournament from 1993 onward has featured 12 teams. Ten of those are representatives of CONMEBOL, the confederation of South America. The other two have been invitees. That has included the United States on several occasions, as well as Mexico. El Tri is the only invitee to reach a Copa America Final, having accomplished that feat twice.

In 2024, all 10 CONMEBOL will compete. The other six teams all come from North America and the Caribbean. The four semifinalists from the most recent CONCACAF Nations League earned a spot. Those are the United States, Mexico, Jamaica and Panama. Canada and Costa Rica needed to qualify via playoffs, but they reached the group stage nonetheless.

With a tournament of this size, it’s important to have the necessary information. Whether that be where to watch games on TV or in person, or maybe you want to see more team information as the tournament approaches. World Soccer Talk has all the tools to stay updated with the tournament leading up to and throughout the summer.

2024 Copa America key information

The 2024 Copa America TV schedule runs through FOX. The broadcaster is using three channels to broadcast the games of the Copa America. Seven games are available on FOX, while three are on Fox Sports 2. That leaves the other 22 to Fox Sports 1, making it the de facto home of the Copa America in the United States.

Each of those three channels is available on most cable and satellite TV packages. Additionally, FOX is available over the air, meaning all you would need is an antenna. Cord-cutters can access these channels through pay-TV providers like Fubo.

FOX has already allotted the schedule for where it is broadcasting each of the 32 games. The Copa America TV schedule for this summer shows when each game is happening and the channels and outlets to watch.

If you want to take it one step further, World Soccer Talk has ticket information for every game you can attend. That includes the Copa America Final at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14.

World Soccer Talk is a partner of Vivid Seats, a ticketing platform where you can buy a seat to any Copa America game. World Soccer Talk readers can take advantage of a discount on Vivid Seats that takes $20 off your order using the code SOCCER20 at checkout.

If you know how to watch the games, or maybe you’re attending, it would help to know the background and history of this phenomenal competition. the Copa America beginner’s guide discusses the format of this tournament, which heavily differs from the simultaneous European Championship from UEFA.

Whether it be a squad announcement, a key injury, or any major occurrence, World Soccer Talk has updates before and during the tournament on our Copa America page.

PHOTO: IMAGO