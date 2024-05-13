The Copa America Final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL, now has tickets available. Even though there is no way to predict which two teams out of the 16 will participate in the game, it is a worthy investment to buy tickets now before ticket prices skyrocket closer to the final. Additionally, fans can be confident in the Copa America Final delivering drama regardless of which two teams feature.

For example, the most recent Copa Final in 2021 consisted of Argentina and Brazil, with Lionel Messi winning his first major international trophy with a 1-0 win. In three of the last four Copa America finals, the game came down to one goal. In 2015 and 2016, those finals went to penalties. That 2016 Final was also in the United States. Back then, over 82,000 people showed up at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, to watch Chile defeat Argentina.

Hard Rock Stadium, the host for the 2024 Copa America Final, is ready to host a similarly sized crowd. Yet, tickets are not cheap. As of press time, official tickets are sold out for the game. Ticketmaster’s secondary market’s cheapest ticket is a whopping $775. There are ways to get a cheaper ticket than that. Vivid Seats, a partner of World Soccer Talk, lists its cheapest tickets for the Copa America final at $657. World Soccer Talk readers can also take advantage of a further $20 discount to save even more.

Purchase tickets to Copa America Final now

Visit Vivid Seats to look at tickets to the Copa America Final. Select your tickets for the contest. Continue to checkout and input your information to receive tickets. On the right-hand side of your screen in the payment section, click the ‘Promo Code’ drop-down. Enter SOCCER20 to receive your discount.

As stated, ticket prices are expensive. Vivid Seats is offering good prices, but these are likely to go up. Those looking to buy tickets closer to the game in July will pay even more once fans know the prices. Consider a rematch of the last Copa America Final between Brazil and Argentina. That would feature Lionel Messi playing in the same city where he plays his club soccer. Droves of fans would be lining up for tickets, and prices would go up.

2024 Copa America to feature more parity than ever before

Yet, the likelihood of those two meeting in the Final is somewhat unlikely given how many teams are competing in this year’s Copa America. There will be a total of 16 teams in the competition, four more than ever before. In addition to the 10 teams from CONMEBOL, six teams from North America and the Caribbean are playing in the tournament. That includes the United States men’s national team, Mexico and Canada.

Fans can buy tickets to each of the games at the Copa America now. That includes each of the games in the group stage of the tournament and the eight knockout-stage games. The Final is the highlight, but each of the games throughout the competition is sure to produce some level of drama. Just looking at some of the group-stage games, for example, the USMNT is playing Uruguay on matchday three with potential significance on who reaches the last eight. Other notable games include Brazil against Colombia and Argentina facing Chile, a rematch of the Copa America Final the last time it was in the United States.

PHOTOS: IMAGO