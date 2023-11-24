The best players in the Premier League return to their clubs in matchday 13. Injuries are rampant, though, and that extends across the league. Many of those came during this most recent international break. For example, Erling Haaland missed Norway’s second Euro 2024 qualifier in November with a foot injury. Son Heung-min sustained a knock that could lead to more injury concerns at a weakened Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United must deal with injuries to both Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana. Some of these injuries are worse than others, but the concerns are there.

Still, as the saying states, the show must go on. Each of those clubs has pivotal games this weekend. That starts on Saturday morning when Manchester City hosts Liverpool. Manchester City is back to a familiar spot at the top of the Premier League table. A wild 4-4 draw against Chelsea to round out action before the international break means City has a one-point lead over Liverpool in second. The top-of-the-table clash should be a dandy to get things started.

On Sunday, Tottenham looks to snap its two-game losing streak when it hosts Aston Villa. Villa is only one point behind Spurs in the Premier League table, as Ange Postecoglou’s side sank to fourth after leading the league. Villa presents a challenge, as Unai Emery’s side has the second most goals in league play this season.

Also, Manchester United returns to play against Everton. This is the Toffees’ first game since picking up a 10-point deduction from the Premier League for breaches of Financial Fair Play. Consequently, Everton is now in the relegation zone. The prospect of the drop is now more real than ever.

NBC coverage

Anna Jackson is filling in during NBC’s pregame and postgame coverage of the Premier League alongside Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe. On Monday, Cara Banks takes over with Earle and Danny Higginbotham as analysts.

GOAL RUSH is back, too, in the 10 a.m. kickoff window on Saturday. The whiparound show focuses on one game during the kickoff slot. However, as goals and major moments happen, the program dips into other games live. Goal Rush is exclusively available on Peacock for viewers in the United States.

You can also watch a pair of Premier League games in 4K. Those are Brentford-Arsenal and Everton-Manchester United. You need proper subscriptions and hardware to watch in higher resolution.

EPL commentators on NBC: Matchday 13

All of the following times are US Eastern Time (ET).

Saturday, Nov. 25

7:30 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Liverpool. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion and Lee Dixon.

10 a.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. —Tony Jones and Garry Birtles.

10 a.m. — Newcastle vs. Chelsea. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Andy Walker.

10 a.m. — Burnley vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Iain Dowie.

10 a.m. — Luton Town vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

12:30 p.m. — Brentford vs. Arsenal. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jim Proudfoot and Andy Townsend.

Sunday, Nov. 26

9 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Joe Speight and Matt Holland.

11:30 a.m. — Everton vs. Manchester United. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Monday, Nov. 27

3 p.m. — Fulham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. —Martin Tyler and Andy Townsend.