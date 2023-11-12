Chelsea and Manchester City are playing in the biggest matchup of matchday 12 in the Premier League, and you can get live updates here. The Blues have been uncharacteristically poor in the last two seasons. Yet, the club won at Tottenham on Monday when Spurs was at the top of the table. Now, Mauricio Pochettino leads his club into another battle with the league leaders. This time, it is Manchester City.

WHO Chelsea vs Manchester City WHAT English Premier League WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, November 12, 2023 WHERE USA Network, Telemundo and Fubo STREAM WATCH NOW

To the surprise of no one, Manchester City is at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola’s side has a league-leading 28 goals scored. Also, City has conceded the fewest goals in the league at eight. That is certainly a recipe for success in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. A win at Stamford Bridge would be another step toward a fourth straight Premier League title and a sixth in the last seven seasons.

LIVE: Chelsea hosts the league leaders Manchester City

Even though Chelsea won a season ago, it showed the glaring issues persisting at the club. Chelsea had far more chances than what the scoreboard showed. For reference, Chelsea scored four times in that game, and Nicolas Jackson secured a hat trick. Still, the Blues should have scored way more.

Manchester City has been brilliant again this season, but it has not been perfect. City showed any possible weaknesses in its lone loss of the season at Wolves. If Chelsea is going to take any lessons from that game, it is that it must be clinical. Wolves had one shot on target and managed to score twice. A Ruben Dias own goal helped push the side to victory.

