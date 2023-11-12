Chelsea and Manchester City are playing in the biggest matchup of matchday 12 in the Premier League, and you can get live updates here. The Blues have been uncharacteristically poor in the last two seasons. Yet, the club won at Tottenham on Monday when Spurs was at the top of the table. Now, Mauricio Pochettino leads his club into another battle with the league leaders. This time, it is Manchester City.
|WHO
|Chelsea vs Manchester City
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, November 12, 2023
|WHERE
|USA Network, Telemundo and Fubo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
To the surprise of no one, Manchester City is at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola’s side has a league-leading 28 goals scored. Also, City has conceded the fewest goals in the league at eight. That is certainly a recipe for success in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. A win at Stamford Bridge would be another step toward a fourth straight Premier League title and a sixth in the last seven seasons.
For viewers in the United States, the Chelsea game against Manchester City is available on USA Network and in Spanish on Telemundo.
LIVE: Chelsea hosts the league leaders Manchester City
Even though Chelsea won a season ago, it showed the glaring issues persisting at the club. Chelsea had far more chances than what the scoreboard showed. For reference, Chelsea scored four times in that game, and Nicolas Jackson secured a hat trick. Still, the Blues should have scored way more.
Manchester City has been brilliant again this season, but it has not been perfect. City showed any possible weaknesses in its lone loss of the season at Wolves. If Chelsea is going to take any lessons from that game, it is that it must be clinical. Wolves had one shot on target and managed to score twice. A Ruben Dias own goal helped push the side to victory.
Any goals scored by Chelsea and Manchester City can be found in the live updates down below.
Photo: IMAGO / News Images
19' Gallagher aims straight at Ederson
The Chelsea midfielder makes a 25 yard effort but the City keeper makes an easy save
10' Chelsea 0-0 Man City
Guardiola's side haven't got into a rhythm and Chelsea is to be credited for a bright start
4' Chelsea have started brightly
The Blues are dominating the opening exchanges
We are underway
Here we go, in what should be a great watch
The team news are in
Chelsea: Sanchez, Reese James, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Sterling, Plamer, Gallagher, Jackson
Man City: Ederson, Gvardiol, Akanji, Dias, Walker, Silva, Rodri, Doku, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland
Chelsea seeks another key win
Last week, Chelsea picked up a massive three points at Tottenham. With Manchester City coming to Stamford Bridge, Mauricio Pochettino and company have another chance to pull off a major upset.
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season