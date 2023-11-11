Wolves welcome a weakened Spurs side in the early kickoff slot on Saturday, and you can catch all the live updates as they happen here. Last weekend, Tottenham not only lost its first game of the season against Chelsea. It picked up a pair of red cards and two major injuries to starters. Therefore, Wolves presents a major test for Ange Postecoglou to maintain his sensational start to life in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers has been one of the more inconsistent teams in the Premier League. In late September through October, Wolves picked up eight points from four games. That included a win over Manchester City and a draw with Newcastle. Yet, to start November, Wolves lost at Sheffield United, which was the Blades’ first win of the season. Wolves could be a case of playing to their opponent, which may not bode well for Tottenham.
This is the first game of matchday 12 in the Premier League. Coverage in the United States is available on USA Network.
LIVE: Wolves host Spurs as both clubs come off a loss
|WHO
|Wolves vs Spurs
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, November 11, 2023
|WHERE
|USA Network, Universo and Fubo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Tottenham has been one of the most enjoyable clubs to watch this season with Ange Postecoglou’s progressive style of play. Even playing with nine men, Tottenham held a high line against Chelsea to prevent possession just outside of its box. Of course, Chelsea cashed in with a Nicolas Jackson hat trick. However, the intent was there, and Tottenham fans showed that.
Wolveswill see this game as a major opportunity against a strong team that is going through a tough time. Gary O’Neil knocked off Manchester City not long ago to shake up the top half of the table. He could lead Wolves to do it again as Spurs will be without talisman James Maddison.
Follow below for live updates from Molineux between Wolves and Spurs.
66' Wolves make a change
Doherty comes on for Semedo. Can the former Spurs player make the difference
64' Its finally better from Wolves
Finally a great ball from Bellegarde but Sarr heads it out for a resulting corner from which nothing comes off. Another dangerous cross from Cunha but there is no Wolves player attacking the ball.
Meanwhile, Bentancur comes in for Spurs for Sarr.
61' Terrible setpiece play from Wolves
Wolves have been wasteful with their corners, failing to beat the first man. They should really do better from such positions. Bellegarde and Ait-Nouri the main culprits...
56' Wolves should be level
After brilliant build-up play, Cunha takes aim from a great position in the box but shoots over. Seconds late from a corner, Hwang shoots wide from a glorious opportunity. Wolves missing the final touch...
53' Great defending from Dier
The Tottenham center-back gets a foot in to stop Cunha from darting into the Spurs penalty box.
49' Wolves starting strong
Wolves have certainly been the better of the two sides since the resumption. But they need to be quick in their buildup.
Spurs get us underway in the second half
The visitors get us underway, can they hold on or will Wolves mount a comeback
Half Times: Wolves 0-1 Spurs
Spurs earn a late corner after some nice interplay late in the half. Davies' header is wide as an absorbing half ends with the visitors heading into the tunnel with a slim lead.
45+4' Lemina comes close
Lemina's header is just over from Bellegarde's corner. Wolves once again get a free kick from a good position but Viacrio makes a save from Toti. The Wolves defender's header was going wide anyway.
Bissouma, meanwhile, gets a yellow for a late challenge on Lemina. It's his 5th booking of the season and the midfielder will miss the next game against Aston Villa,
45' Semedo earns free kick, Royal booked
Royal goes into the referee's book for a late challenge on Semedo and Wolves have a freekick in a dangerous position. We will have 5 minutes of added time.
42' Postecoglou is animated on the sidelines
The Spurs manager is shouting at his players to get up the pitch. The London side are lucky to be in the lead and they have been very passive since going ahead.
37' Wolves need to make it count
It's all Wolves so far but the hosts can't take advantage of a great spell. Finally, Ait-Nouri brings out a save of Vicario but the offside flag is raised. It wouldn't have counted
33' Wolves come close
Lemina brings out a brilliant save from Vicario. The Spurs goalkeeper shows his brilliant form once again to get down and make a superb save to keep his side ahead.
30' Foul on Hojberg not given
Spurs are furious as a foul on Hojberg isn't given by the referee. Meanwhile Johnson tries to play in Son with a fast low cross from the left wing but Sa comes off his line and collects with ease.
27' Wolves lacking the final ball
After some brilliant hold-up play from Hwang, the final ball from Wolves is wayward as Tottenham are let off the hook. Wolves are playing well but the ball in the final third lacks invention.
25' Tottenham midfield looks pedestrian
The Spurs midfield looks out of ideas at times. This was the perfect game to play the creative Giovani Lo Celso with Maddison out through injury.
23' Porro goes down with injury
The Spurs defender catches his leg and is in pain as he goes down following a challenge from Joao Gomes. Porro is back up and walking though...
17' Its nicely poised as both sides try to dominate possession
Wolves do brilliantly to launch an attack and O'Neil will definitely be encouraged by his side's response.
Here's a recap of Johnson's goal
16' Wolves getting their way back
The hosts get a corner after some nice buildup and decent pressure. We have a real game now...
14' Break in play
There is a short pause in play as Lemina receives treatment for a late challenge. He seems to be fine though
10' First time attack for Wolves
Wolves finally get out of their own half as they look to mount an attack. They get the ball in a good possession but the strike is straight at Davies. Seconds later the defender makes a vital block to prevent Wolves from equalizing
7' Tottenham are enjoying themselsves
Wolves just can't get out of their own half. It has been all Tottenham so far as the Londoners are keeping possession easily.
3' Wolves 0 -1 Spurs
Brennan Johnson puts the visitors ahead. After Kulusevski reverses back for Porro, the defender sets up perfectly for Johnson who scores from close range. Its the youngster's first goal for his new club. What a start....
We are underway
And we are underway... After a moment of remembrance day, Wolves kick off...
High line yet again from Spurs?
Will Spurs play a high line again today with all the injuries? If we are to go by Postecoglou's press conference after the loss against Chelsea, expect the Londoners to be relentless and play aggressively from the start.
We are just ten minutes away
Yet another Premier League gameweek, this time an early kickoff and we are just minutes away.
Recent history backs Wolves
The hosts have won two of their last three league games against Spurs. If they win today, it would be their first back-to-back wins over their opponents since early 2010.
South Korean flair at the Molineux
Great reception for Hwang....
O'Neil will look to get one over Postecoglou
With Romero and Udogie suspended, Dier and Royal comes in the back four with Royal. Maddison and Van de Ven (hamstring) are out with injuries which is a massive blow but can Postecoglou rally his troops.
Gary O'Neil meanwhile will look to get backing from the Molineux crowd to get a win in what has been a difficult season so far.
Interesting to see how this match unfolds
It will be a battle between two South Koreans, Hwang vs Son. While Spurs come into this game at the end of a 4-1 reversal against Chelsea on Monday, Wolves lost to newcomers Sheffield United 2-1 last weekend. Which of the two teams will bounce back and grab three crucial points.
And here are the subs
Wolves Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Silva, Bueno, Kalajdzic, Jonny, Doyle, Sarabia
Tottenham Subs: Forster, Dorrington, Phillips, Skipp, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Bryan, Donley, Veliz .
The lineups are in for both sides
Wolves: Sa, Semeo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Gomes, Hwang, Cunha, Bellegarde
Tottenham: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojberg, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson
Tottenham travels to Wolves before international break
Both Tottenham and Wolves can enter the upcoming international break on a high note. In their most recent clubs, both fell. Spurs lost to Chelsea in a bizarre game in north London. Wolves provided Sheffield United its first win of the season. As a result, this game has added interest for both sides.
