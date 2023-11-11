Wolves welcome a weakened Spurs side in the early kickoff slot on Saturday, and you can catch all the live updates as they happen here. Last weekend, Tottenham not only lost its first game of the season against Chelsea. It picked up a pair of red cards and two major injuries to starters. Therefore, Wolves presents a major test for Ange Postecoglou to maintain his sensational start to life in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers has been one of the more inconsistent teams in the Premier League. In late September through October, Wolves picked up eight points from four games. That included a win over Manchester City and a draw with Newcastle. Yet, to start November, Wolves lost at Sheffield United, which was the Blades’ first win of the season. Wolves could be a case of playing to their opponent, which may not bode well for Tottenham.

This is the first game of matchday 12 in the Premier League. Coverage in the United States is available on USA Network.

LIVE: Wolves host Spurs as both clubs come off a loss

WHO Wolves vs Spurs WHAT English Premier League WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, November 11, 2023 WHERE USA Network, Universo and Fubo STREAM WATCH NOW

Tottenham has been one of the most enjoyable clubs to watch this season with Ange Postecoglou’s progressive style of play. Even playing with nine men, Tottenham held a high line against Chelsea to prevent possession just outside of its box. Of course, Chelsea cashed in with a Nicolas Jackson hat trick. However, the intent was there, and Tottenham fans showed that.

Wolveswill see this game as a major opportunity against a strong team that is going through a tough time. Gary O’Neil knocked off Manchester City not long ago to shake up the top half of the table. He could lead Wolves to do it again as Spurs will be without talisman James Maddison.

Follow below for live updates from Molineux between Wolves and Spurs.