CBS Sports has announced that they are taking their Champions League studio show to Newcastle on Wednesday, October 4th. As such, the network’s crew will be pitchside as Newcastle host their first Champions League match in 20 years. Paris Saint-Germain are set to travel to northeast England to face the Magpies on the evening.

Newcastle previously collected a vital away point at AC Milan in their opening Champions League match of the campaign. Meanwhile, PSG, on the other hand, beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in their first fixture. The quartet are arguably in the toughest group of the competition this season.

The American sports network will be live at the historic English stadium for pre-match, halftime, and post-game coverage. Along with extensive reporting on the Newcastle-PSG game, CBS Sports will also offer insight on the remaining Champions League fixtures on the day. In all, there will be eight total matches in the competition on October 4th.

Familiar faces to headline CBS Sports’ Champions League coverage from Newcastle

Kate Abdo will host the coverage by CBS Sports at St. James’ Park. Abdo will be pitchside alongside analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards. Furthermore, Anita Jones will also be on-site in Newcastle as well.

Dre Cordero will handle play-by-play duties for the massive match. He will be in the booth with match analyst Ray Hudson. CBS Sports’ rules analyst Christina Unkel is available for the crew for any noteworthy refereeing decisions.

Every UCL match is broadcasting on Paramount+

Along with the host of matches on Wednesday, October 4th, there will also be eight more Champions League fixtures available on Paramount+ the prior day. Union Berlin vs. Braga and RB Salzburg vs. Real Sociedad kick off the network’s coverage of the competition at 12:45PM (ET) on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Incidentally, CBS Sports currently handles all English-language UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League broadcasting here in the United States. As such, every game in European competitions are broadcast live Stateside via Paramount+.

