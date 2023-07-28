With this Union Berlin TV schedule you’ll find all the details on one of the Bundesliga’s up-and-coming sides.

Union Berlin has a complex history, but has developed a cult following and in recent years have elevated themselves to new heights.

Where Can I Watch the Union Berlin Match?

Union Berlin on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, August 20 09:30 AM ET FC Union Berlin vs. Mainz ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, August 26 09:30 AM ET Darmstadt 98 vs. FC Union Berlin ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, September 03 11:30 AM ET FC Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1906

Stadium: Stadion An der Alten Försterei

Manager: Urs Fischer

Best German top-flight finish: 4th (2023)

DFB-Pokal: Runners-up (2001)

Union Berlin TV Schedule and Streaming Links

The Bundesliga schedule streams in the United States on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Since the entire schedule is available, you can watch every Union match.

ESPN+ is also where you’ll find the German DFB-Pokal Cup.

Union have been a surprise addition to European competition in recent seasons, and you can find games from Champions League and Europa League on Paramount+.

In Spanish, UEFA coverage is on Univision, TUDN, UniMás, and streaming service ViX.

Watch Union Berlin on ESPN+:

Union Berlin History

The origins of 1. FC Union Berlin date back to 1906. FC Olympia Oberschöneweide was the foundation of the club, which changed its name to SC Union 06 Oberschöneweide in 1910.

The rally cry of “Eisern Union!” (Iron Union !) originated from this era, as they were given the nickname of “metalworker-boys” due to their blue uniforms, which were similar to that of local ironworkers. From this era and onward, the club has always had a working-class culture around it.

The period leading up to, during, and after World War II saw numerous reorganizations of German football. After the victorious Allies decreed the dissolution of all organizations in Germany, the club was re-formed as SG Oberschöneweide in 1945.

However, as Cold War tensions began to build, some members fled to the west, forming SC Union 06 Berlin – a club that still exists in the lower tiers today. The remaining players in East Berlin carried on as SG Union Oberschöneweide.

After a series of name changes, the eastern club eventually took on the name 1. FC Union Berlin in 1966. As with other German clubs with a “1.” in their name, it is to denote their claim as the “original” club in the city.

For the next 25 years, they navigated the political situation of being located in East Germany. After German reunification in 1990, the club played well but suffered serious financial problems. Union actually won the third division title twice in a row in 1993 and 1994, but were denied promotion to the 2. Bundesliga due to these issues.

Finally, in 2001, they made it to the second division. But soon after, the were relegate, falling as far as the fourth tier in 2005. Ever since, it’s been an upward trajectory. They made it back to the 2. Bundesliga in 2009, and earned their first ever promotion to the Bundesliga in 2019.

And more than just survive, Union have thrived in the top tier. They finished 11th, 7th, 5th and 4th in their first four campaigns. Performances in the Conference League and Europa League have earned them a spot in the Champions League for the first time in 2023-24.

Union are notable for their hardcore supporters. In 2004, some fans actually donated blood in order to raise money for the club’s fourth division license. In 2008, when the club stadium needed renovations, once again the supporters turned out. Over 140,000 man-hours were volunteered by fans to help modernize the stadium. The ground holds over 22,000 fans, but only 3,617 are actual seats. Three sides of the venue are entirely standing terrace areas.

Union Berlin News

