Paramount+ is a streaming service that’s operated by ViacomCBS.

Previously titled CBS All Access, Paramount Plus features more than 2,400+ live matches each year. For instance, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties includes: Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Italy’s Serie A, Scottish Premiership, Argentine league, Brasileirāo, Asian Cup, AFC World Cup qualifiers, AFC Champions League, NWSL, The Women’s Cup, Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, Concacaf Nations League, and more.

Impressively, Paramount+ is not done yet. For example, their product roadmap has ambitious plans that include more soccer acquisitions.

Moreover, one of their top executives recently told World Soccer Talk:

“We want to be a year-round must-subscribe destination for soccer fans. We’re trying to do that by building a service that is for those fans, cares about those fans and presents it in an authentic way.”

Read our FAQ about them for soccer fans to learn more about the streaming service. Similarly, find out how the service compares to competitors ESPN+ and Peacock TV.

How to watch soccer via Paramount Plus

For soccer fans, it is hard not to like Paramount Plus. Firstly, in addition to having so many soccer games, the streaming service features soccer documentaries. Secondly, the streaming channel features movies, shows and original series. Thirdly, you can also access tens of thousands of episodes from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel, as well as hundreds of iconic movies from Paramount Pictures.

Paramount+: Where to find it

Test drive Paramount Plus for free with their 7-day trial.

The streaming channel is available on the following devices: PC or Mac as well as Roku, and iPhone and Android phones. OTT devices: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV. Video game systems: PlayStation 4, and XBOX One. Smart televisions: Samsung smart TV and Vizio. Based on feedback from our readers, we don’t recommend signing up for Paramount Plus through Amazon. The app hasn’t been updated so you will miss games. Sign up through their website (see link above) instead.

What is Paramount+

Paramount+ goes far beyond the realm of soccer. While UEFA club competitions and CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying are major parts of the sports on Paramount Plus, it caters to the whole family, regardless of interests.

In the department of movies, there are a number of classics. For example, Interstellar, Pulp Fiction, The Godfather and more are all on Paramount+. There are also exclusive movies such as South Park: Post Covid, Console Wars and Infinite.

Similarly, Paramount Plus carries existing and original shows like Halo, Mayor of Kingstown, Yellowstone and Spongebob Squarepants.

How to get Paramount+

Click the ‘Activate the offer’ link to get a free trial Press the ‘Continue’ button to advance past the next page Choose between the ‘Limited Commercials’ or ‘Commercial Free’ plans Enter your contact details, and click ‘Continue’ to move to the next step Enter your payment details and then click ‘Start Paramount+’

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two options when it comes to Paramount+ pricing. The first of which is simply the monthly plan. When there are no discounts, Paramount+ is $5.99 per month.

Also, Paramount offers an annual option. That comes in at $59.99 per year. Doing this saves around 16% of the monthly cost for the same time frame. However, the monthly options is cancelable at any time at no extra cost.

TV channels on Paramount+

This platform also provides access to channels that you can stream live using the website or application. For starters, this includes local CBS channel. This has news, sports and TV shows regularly.

Other channels include things like CBS Sports HQ, CBS News Network and Entertainment Tonight.

Plus, the Paramount Plus live TV channels include specific channels such as Paw Patrol TV, Crime and Justice and specific channels for some soccer leagues. These feature studio coverage, highlights and live games, as well as games from earlier in the season on tape.

Paramount+ key takeaways

Based on feedback from our readers, we don’t recommend signing up through Amazon. The app hasn’t been updated, so you will miss games and live programming. Instead, sign up through their website.

For more tips, visit our Paramount+ Plus FAQ page.

