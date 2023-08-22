Our SC Braga TV schedule will get you aimed in the right direction to find the Portuguese club’s games in every competition.

Braga are a highly competitive side, but have never won the Primeira Liga. However, many consider them the best club outside of Portugal’s “Big Three” of Benfica, Porto and Sporting CP.

SC Braga TV Schedule and Streaming Links

SC Braga on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Wednesday, August 23 03:00 PM ET Braga vs. Panathinaikos F.C. ( UEFA Champions League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, ViX , ViX , ViX ViX

Tuesday, August 29 03:00 PM ET Panathinaikos F.C. vs. Braga ( UEFA Champions League ) Paramount+ Paramount+



Founded: 1921

Stadium: Estádio Municipal de Braga

Manager: Artur Jorge

Primeira Liga titles: 0

Taça de Portugal titles: 3

European Cup titles: 1 (Intertoto Cup 2008)

Where Can I Watch the SC Braga Match?

The Primeira Liga is tougher to find in the USA than most top European leagues.

GolTV holds the rights to the competition. It’s harder than ever to find the network on cable or satellite, however streaming the services Fanatiz and Fubo do carry GolTV.

Braga is often amongst the clubs featured in GolTV’s weekly live match coverage.

Fubo is where you can watch Taça de Portugal games. This is Portugal’s equivalent of the FA Cup or DFB-Pokal.

Braga routinely qualifies for UEFA tournaments, and you’ll find Champions League, Europa League and Conference League on Paramount+. Spanish-language games are streamed on ViX/ViX+, with select games on Univision, TUDN, or UniMás.

SSC Braga History

Braga were founded in 1921. The team supposedly got their red and white uniform colors in 1946 due to club president José Guimarães being an Arsenal fan. One of the nicknames of the club, and it’s supporters, is Os Arsenalistas, due to the similarity of the uniforms.

The team did not win a major title until 1966, which was the first of three Taça de Portugal trophies. They’ve played continuously in the Portuguese top tier since 1975, routinely finishing near the top of the table.

However, they’ve never won the Primeira Liga – in part due to dominance by the “Big Three” of Porto, Benfica and Sporting. The top finish cane in 2019/10, when they came in second place. The following season, they made it all the way to the final of Europa League.

They have, however, won a European title – the final edition of the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2008. In addition to that and their main cup wins, they have also won the Taça da Liga (similar to England’s League Cup) twice.

The club’s Estádio Municipal de Braga is an award-winning piece of architectural design, of note for its dramatic location carved into the side of a mountain. Instead of stands behind one of the goals, there is a the vertical rock face of an old quarry with a video board attached to it. The venue hosted games at Euro 2004.

