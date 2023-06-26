Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid is a classic local derby in Spanish football, and we’ve got all the info on how to watch the match.

El Derbi Madrileño has a long history, and while it takes a backseat to El Clásico (Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona) in terms of stature, it is a no less exciting fixture on the calendar.

Where to find Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid



You can find Real Madrid vs Atléti at least twice per season on ESPN+, ESPN’s streaming service that holds the English and Spanish rights to LaLiga. In addition, ESPN+ also shows Spain’s top domestic cup, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España.

ESPN Deportes simulcasts most LaLiga games each weekend in Spanish, and Supercopa / Copa del Rey games do occasionally find their way onto ESPN linear TV channels as well.

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ABC are available of course with many cable and satellite providers, as well as streaming services such as fuboTV or Sling.

For Champions League and other UEFA club competitions, Paramount+ hold the English language rights, while TelevisaUnivision (Univision, UniMás, and streaming service ViX+) is the spot for Spanish coverage.

Streaming offers

As of 2023, ESPN+ will run you $9.99/month (or $99.99 on an annual plan). Paramount+ starts at $4.99/month, while ViX+ will set you back $6.99/month.

History of the Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid rivalry

In addition to the simple fact of being clubs based in the same city, the origins of this rivalry have a little extra story to them. Before being bestowed with the royal moniker Real, Madrid FC were already the dominant club in Madrid in the early 1900s. They were keen to completely take over smaller clubs and absorb them, in addition to signing the best players from others that remained.



One club that was able to withstand Madrid FC’s advances was Atlético (then known as Athletic Club Madrid, a tribute to Athletic Club Bilbao). Many fans of the smaller clubs that Madrid FC had wiped out soon adopted Atlético as their new club, and the rivalry was born.

Real holds a significant edge in the all-time record between the two teams, and a much more crowded trophy case. Despite this, the rivalry is no less intense with local pride and often silverware on the line. The two sides met in both the 2014 and 2016 Champions League final, with Real triumphing on both occasions.

Of course many legendary players have seen action for these two clubs, including some who’ve played for both. Hugo Sanchez, Thibaut Courtois, and even Real’s stadium namesake Santiago Bernabeu made a brief appearance for the rivals at Atléti.

For more info on Madrid’s biggest clubs, check out our Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid pages, complete with info and the latest TV and streaming schedules.