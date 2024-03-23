Each summer, soccer fans in the USA hope that their favorite Premier League team makes the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to play a friendly or two.

Some of the biggest clubs from around Europe typically head abroad to conduct their preseason preparations. The United States is generally one of the top destinations for these teams. This mostly comes down teams wanting to grow their fanbase in the highly-desirable North American market.

Popularity in the sport is certainly growing here in the States as well. Clubs know this and want to get in on the action. Along with America, Asian countries are also a popular place to play preseason fixtures as well. In recent years, big European sides tend to feature in summer friendlies in either of the two areas.

Up to 10 Premier League teams could play preseason games in the USA

As the most popular soccer division in the world, the Premier League certainly receives plenty of attention. This recognition has reached the U.S. and Americans continue to watch the English top flight in record numbers. As a result, many Premier League clubs schedule preseason matches across the pond. The upcoming summer is no different.

As of today, six of the best English top flight teams have already announced plans to play exhibition games in the United States throughout July and August. This impressive lineup includes Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Aston Villa.

All of these clubs will play multiple matches in the States as well. Chelsea has even already revealed five total fixtures this coming summer. This is, so far, the most summer matchups currently scheduled by any Premier League team.

Along with the sextet, other English teams could follow suit as well. In fact, Everton, Newcastle, West Ham, and Wolves are all rumored to possibly head Stateside this summer. The four clubs could potentially play a series of preseason friendlies during the first week of August.

Spurs highlight list of Premier League teams not to make US trip

One significant English club that will unfortunately not be coming to America this summer is Tottenham Hotspur. The north London side is, instead, set to travel to Australia at the end of May. The decision to go Down Under makes sense as the team’s head coach, Ange Postecoglou, grew up in Melbourne. Spurs may also continue their preseason games in Asia as well.

Along with Postecoglou’s club, nine other Premier League sides are not thought to be planning a summer trip to the States. This includes Brentford, Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield United. At the moment, Brighton is currently the only team currently in the top half of the Premier League table.

While 10 English top flight teams will not likely play in the States this summer, Americans could still see the most number of Premier League clubs playing in the United States ever. This is, of course, assuming a few more teams officially announce plans to play here in the coming weeks.

Premier League teams, however, are not the only foreign clubs to schedule summer friendlies in the States. Several other top sides have also already revealed upcoming trips across the Atlantic as well.

Photo credits : IMAGO / TheNews2 : IMAGO / TheNews2