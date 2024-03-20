American fans will have the chance to see Chelsea as tickets are available for more friendlies in the US tour in 2024. It will be the Premier League side’s third consecutive visit Stateside after previously making the trip in 2022 and 2023. The Blues are scheduled to play five total fixtures across the country throughout July and August. This is currently more matches in the U.S. than any other European club.

Top English teams typically play their summer friendlies abroad to reach more fans and, in turn, create additional revenue. With the 2024 Copa America and 2026 FIFA World Cup tournaments set to be played in North America, a trip to the States this summer makes sense for these teams. Chelsea also has ownership ties to the United States as well. The Blues are currently co-owned by American billionaire Todd Boehly.

Chelsea’s preseason schedule during their tour of the United States:

Chelsea vs Wrexham – July 24, time TBD – Santa Clara, CA: Tickets.

Celtic vs Chelsea – July 27, 10 AM – South Bend, IN: Tickets.

Chelsea vs Club America – July 31, 7 PM – Atlanta, GA: Tickets.

Manchester City vs Chelsea – August 3, time TBD – Columbus, OH: Tickets.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea – August 6, time TBD – Charlotte, NC: Tickets.

Chelsea will travel from coast to coast in preseason preparations

The west London side will kick off its preseason fixture list with a matchup against Wrexham in Santa Clara, California on July 24th. Although a fairly small team, the Welsh side has gained significant popularity across the globe in recent years due to the hit FX show Welcome to Wrexham. The matchup will be played at Levi’s Stadium, the home of the National Football League’s San Francisco 49ers. The arena was erected in 2014 and has a maximum capacity of around 68,000 fans.

Chelsea will then face Scottish powerhouse Celtic at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The reigning Scottish Premiership champions have collected their domestic title an impressive 53 times in their illustrious history. Notre Dame’s historic football arena opened over 90 years ago and currently holds just over 77,000 people.

A matchup against Club America will take place on the final day of July. The Mexican club is the most prestigious team in the entire nation. After all, no other Mexican team has collected more Liga MX or CONCACAF Champions League titles than the Eagles. This particular fixture is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The state-of-the-art arena was opened in 2017 and can hold up to 73,000 fans for soccer games.

Blues finish off their lengthy stay in the States with two tough matchups

Chelsea will then travel north to face a familiar foe on Aug. 3. The Blues are playing current European champions Manchester City in Columbus, Ohio. The midwestern city does have a Major League Soccer team, the upcoming friendly is at Ohio Stadium instead. The arena, typically referred to as ‘The Horseshoe’ due to its construction, is the current home of the Ohio State University football team. This stadium is now over 100 years old and has a maximum capacity of 100,000 people.

The Blues will then finish off their tour of the United States by facing Real Madrid in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chelsea most recently played the Spanish giants in last season’s quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos managed to beat the Blues 4-0 on aggregate at the time. The summer friendly is at Bank of America Stadium, the home of the NFL team the Carolina Panthers.

These five fixtures, however, are far from the only marquee matchups featuring European clubs in America this summer. Many top teams from across the continent are also venturing across the pond for preseason preparations.

