The field is (mostly) set. The venues and cities have been selected. The matchdays are sorted. All that’s left is to pair up the sixteen competing sides for the group stage. Here’s how you can watch the Copa America Draw on US TV this Thursday, December 7.

WHO CONMEBOL & CONCACAF WHAT Copa América 2024 Draw WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Thursday, December 7, 2023 WHERE FS1, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

The ceremony to sort out the four groups in the 2024 competition will be aired live on FS1 (English) and TUDN (Spanish) this Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

Before the draw, here’s what we know so far. Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the USA will each head up one of the four groups. Canada and Trinidad & Tobago, and Costa Rica and Honduras, will play playoff matches to determine the final two spots next March 23. These four sides will know which group they will enter into, should they win, after Thursday’s draw.

The group stage will run from June 20th to July 2nd, with Argentina kicking things off with the first match in Atlanta. The knockout rounds take place July 4 through July 14, with the final taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. In addition to the final, Houston, Arlington (Dallas), Las Vegas, Glendale (Phoenix), East Rutherford (NJ/NY), and Charlotte will host knockout games.

Group games will be staged in all of the above locations, plus Austin, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Orlando, and Santa Clara (San Fransisco Bay area).

With sixteen teams competing instead of the usual twelve, it’s a straightforward format for 2024. The top two sides in each group will advance to an eight-team, single-elimination knockout stage.

The 2024 Copa América is the first in a string of major soccer events coming to the United States. In 2025, the expanded FIFA Club World Cup will head stateside, and 2026 will bring the even bigger FIFA World Cup to the US as well as Mexico and Canada. 2027 could also see the Women’s World Cup return to the US as well.

Photo: Imago