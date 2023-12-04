The hype for Copa América is building, with the draw taking place on December 7 in Miami. We knew the opening game would take place in Atlanta, and Miami would be hosting the final. But now we have the full picture, with all fourteen host cities and venues, plus the overall schedule for Copa America 2024 announced.

Copa America 2024 schedule – host cities and venues

Atlanta and Miami will be joined by twelve other cities, all split into three zones: East, Central, and West. Below is the full list of host venues for the 2024 Copa América:

EAST ZONE:

East Rutherford, NJ (New York City area) – MetLife Stadium (2 group games, 1 semifinal)

Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium (1 semifinal, third-place match)

Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (2 group games)

Orlando, FL – Exploria Stadium (2 group games)

Miami Gardens, FL – Hard Rock Stadium (2 group games, final)

CENTRAL ZONE:

Kansas City, KS – Children’s Mercy Park (1 group game)

Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium (1 group game)

Arlington, TX (Dallas area) – AT&T Stadium (2 group games, 1 quarterfinal)

Houston, TX – NRG Stadium (2 group games, 1 quarterfinal)

Austin, TX – Q2 Stadium (2 group games)

WEST ZONE:

Santa Clara, CA (San Francisco Bay area) – Levi’s Stadium (2 group games)

Las Vegas, NM – Allegiant Stadium (2 group games, 1 quarterfinal)

Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles area) – SoFi Stadium (2 group games)

Glendale, AZ (Phoenix area) – State Farm Stadium (2 group games, 1 quarterfinal)

The tournament will mostly take place in large, NFL stadiums (though two of these are the usual home grounds of MLS teams). Only three (Orlando, Kansas City, KS, and Austin) of the 14 stadiums are smaller, soccer-specific venues. Kansas City is the only market to have two venues used – both sides of the state line will host games, at the NFL Chief’s Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, and to the west Sporting KC’s Children’s Mercy Park.

Every market will host at least two games and no more than three total.

Things kick off with reigning champions Argentina playing in Atlanta on Thursday, June 20. They’ll head to New Jersey for the second match, and finish down the road from Messi’s current club home in Miami. Mexico debuts on Saturday, June 22 in Houston. Then it’s off to what will also surely be friendly crowds in LA and Phoenix. Meanwhile, the USA will open their slate on June 23 in Dallas, before heading to Atlanta and Kansas City. Brazil will start group play on Monday, June 24th in LA, then move to Vegas and finish back in California in Santa Clara.

The group stage goes through Tuesday, July 2, with the final Group D games taking place in Austin and Santa Clara.

The quarterfinals go from July 4-6, in Arlington, Houston, Glendale, and Vegas. New Jersey and Charlotte will play host to the semifinals on July 9 and 10, respectively. Third place is in Charlotte on July 13, with the final in Miami Gardens on Sunday, July 14.

The draw will take place at 7 PM ET, live on FS1 and Fubo, on Thursday, December 7. This will fill in the matchups for each group game. Game kickoff times and broadcast info for each match will be announced at a later date.

