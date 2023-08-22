The World Soccer Talk Werder Bremen TV schedule has all the information needed to catch Die Werderaner on your screen in the US.

Werder Bremen are four-time German champions, with a history that goes back to the late 19th century.

Where Can I Watch the Werder Bremen Match?

Werder Bremen on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, August 27 09:30 AM ET Mainz vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, September 02 09:30 AM ET Werder Bremen vs. Mainz ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1899

Stadium: Weserstadion

Manager: Ole Werner

Best German top-flight finish: Champions (1965, 1988, 1993, 2004)

DFB-Pokal titles: 6 (1968, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1995, 2006, 2008)

European titles: Cup Winners’ Cup (1992)

Werder Bremen TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Every Bundesliga match is available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. You’ll find the DFB-Pokal there as well. Select league games also find their way to ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2, but these are rare.

The three current UEFA club competitions stream on Paramount+ in English.

Spanish coverage of those games can be found on Univision, TUDN, UniMás, and ViX.

Watch Werder Bremen on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Werder Bremen History

Sportverein Werder Bremen were founded in 1899 by, believe it or not, a group of 16 year olds who won a football as a prize in a tug of war competition. “Werder” means “river peninsula” in German, a reference to the location where the first matches of the club were played. The current name, SV Werder Bremen, was adopted in 1920.

It wasn’t until 1961 though that the club won its first big trophy, the DFB-Pokal. The club’s second place finish in 1963 earned them a spot in the Bundesliga the next season, the first of the new nationwide 1st division.

The next year, they won the first of their four, to date, Bundesliga titles.

Every season but two (1980-81 and 2021-22) since 1963, Werder has played in the Bundesliga. Strong form in the 1980s saw them challenge for a title throughout the decade, but only capture one, in 1988. They’d win it all again in 1993 and 2004 (doing the double with a DFB-Pokal as well that season). Like the 1980s, the 2000s were a strong decade in terms of average league finishes, but only one title to show for it.

Bremen won the Cup Winner’s Cup in 1992, their biggest achievement to date. From the 1980s through the early 2000s the club were mainstays in Europe, but have not played in a UEFA competition since 2011.

The Weserstadion has played host to Werder Bremen since 1947, seeing renovations in the 60s, 80s, and basically rebuilt from 2008-2012. Several Germany national team home games have been played at the venue since the 1980s.

Werder Bremen News

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).