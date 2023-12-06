Ivan Toney has fueled speculation that he wants to join Arsenal with a social media post regarding the Gunners. The Brentford striker posted a photo of himself on Instagram watching Arsenal’s Tuesday matchup with Luton Town on his phone. Toney seemingly celebrated Declan Rice’s dramatic late goal by tagging his England teammate in the photo while captioning it “What a game.” Toney then deleted the post after the match.

Toney and Rice are friends off of the pitch and do follow each other on the social media app. Nevertheless, the post only adds to repeated speculation that Toney is ready for a move away from Brentford. Arsenal has been linked with the 27-year-old striker for months now. The striker even admitted back in August that he will eventually move to a top club in the future.

Brentford striker would be crucial asset at Arsenal

Arsenal is currently flying high at the moment. In fact, the win against Luton temporarily extended the club’s lead atop the Premier League table to five points. Liverpool, Manchester City, and Aston Villa can, however, get closer to the Gunners with victories on Wednesday.

While Arsenal is playing well, they could use a stronger goalscoring threat up front. The Gunners currently have the best defensive record in the English top flight. This is even though the north London outfit allowed three goals against the newly promoted Luton side on Tuesday.

Ivan Toney has been training with Brentford and participating in scrimmages, but he cannot play with the senior squad.

However, four other Premier League sides are currently averaging more goals per game than the Gunners. Gabriel Jesus is the undisputed first-choice center forward for the club. The Brazilian is a top player and does not have much of a hole in his game. Nevertheless, the forward does have an unfortunate injury history.

Eddie Nketiah is manager Mikel Arteta’s main backup option at the position. The English striker, however, does not exactly light up the scoreboard. Nketiah has racked up nine total goals in his last 44 Premier League matches. Although many of these appearances have come as a substitute, Toney’s scoring record is far superior.

Ian Wright says Toney would help Gunners lift EPL title

The Brentford striker managed to score 20 top-flight goals last season. Only Erling Haaland and Harry kane topped this mark. Arsenal could certainly use a prolific goalscorer such as Toney. He would also provide Arteta with a much different striker profile compared to Jesus as well.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright previously claimed that Toney would be the final piece of the puzzle for Arteta. The former striker even asserted that the Gunners would win the Premier League if they signed the striker in January.

“I think with Toney the links won’t go away as it’s blatantly obvious to see, that focal point that player who scores, that takes you somewhere else,” Wright told The Overlap’s Stick To Football podcast.

“You can’t question the endeavour of Eddie (Nketiah) or (Gabriel) Jesus but you look back at the Tottenham game with the Jesus chance. For a player of that caliber to be in that position 1-0 up, those chances have to be buried.”

“The margins are so small now you can’t afford to be missing chances like that and not winning games. The work off the ball is fantastic for both players. The Toney links don’t go away because for me that is the last piece of the jigsaw.”

Arsenal is interested in signing Toney, but they will have to clear a few major hurdles before striking a deal. Brentford loves their striker and would want at least $73 million to sell him. Chelsea is also reportedly interested in battling it out for Toney’s signature as well.

The forward is still currently banned from playing due to gambling on matches. However, he can resume playing professionally in January.

PHOTOS: IMAGO