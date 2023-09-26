The summer transfer period may be over, but Arsenal is already looking ahead to January to add to the squad. According to John Cross at the Mirror, the Gunners are amping up their effort to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The England international is serving a suspension at the moment. Yet, his earliest return is in early 2024.

The ban only rules him out of games. Therefore, Toney returned to training with Brentford. Cross is claiming that the Bees set a price for their star striker. Brentford will only sell if suitors meet those conditions. Brentford wants around $73 million for Toney. The striker’s current contract with the club expires in 2025.

Arsenal sees Ivan Toney as answer to goal-scoring issue

Arsenal has not yet recorded a loss during the 2023/24 campaign, but the club is not exactly lighting up the scoreboard. In fact, the north London side has only managed to score 11 Premier League goals this season. This is the lowest of any team currently in the top eight of the table. The Gunners have, instead, so far relied on stellar defense during the early stages of the campaign.

Gabriel Jesus is the undisputed top center forward in Arsenal’s current squad. Eddie Nketiah also filled in for the Brazilian at times. He still must prove that he can carry the load when called upon. Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz can play in the position as well. Both are currently better options in other roles.

Toney would certainly give Arsenal a solid and unique option up front. Jesus is a technically gifted forward, yet he does not have the formidable power and physicality of the Brentford forward. Toney also has a proven scoring record in Premier League play. The Englishman netted 20 top-flight goals for the Bees last season.

Brentford already eyeing new striker

Along with being open to selling Toney, Brentford also reportedly created a shortlist of potential striker options. According to 90 Min, the Bees will soon potentially target AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis, Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind, and Santos striker Marcos Leonardo.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Focus Images