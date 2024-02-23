Premier League powerhouse Manchester City is set to play a series of preseason friendlies in the United States this summer. The club’s upcoming tour of the States will be organized in partnership with FC Series.

The organization was previously established as the Florida Cup, an annual soccer exhibition competition held each summer. However, the tournament has since expanded beyond the state of Florida, hence the name change.

While City will feature at the competition, an announcement regarding specific details on the matches will be revealed in March. This includes exact opponents, dates, and ticket details.

“This marks the fourth consecutive year the [FC Series] event will host top European teams in Central Florida and throughout the United States during the preseason window,” read an official statement by the organizers.

“This year’s summer tour announcement builds on the success of last month’s Winter 2024 FC Series, which marked the former Florida Cup’s return to the January window and South American preseason competition.”

Summer Friendlies: Get $20 off your $200+ order. Use promo code: SOCCER20 Get Discount

City to face familiar foes in Ohio this summer

One particular matchup that is currently penciled in is a fixture between City and Chelsea. Although a date is not yet known, the two English giants will face off in Columbus, Ohio this summer. The reigning European champions will then play other teams in Florida, North Carolina, and the New York City area as well.

A recent report suggested that City is now the second-most popular soccer team in the United States. Figures in the study were determined based on viewership on television and streaming here Stateside. The only team to top the Premier League champs is Mexico’s Club America.

Manchester City’s preliminary schedule of summer U.S. friendlies so far (dates are TBD):

Chelsea vs. Manchester City – Columbus, Ohio

Manchester City vs. European opponent – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Manchester City vs. European opponent – University of North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Manchester City vs. European opponent – New York City area

Several top Premier League sides set to play summer friendlies in the US

City and Chelsea are, however, not the only Premier League teams set to take over America. Fellow powerhouses Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have all announced summer U.S. tours recently. Full schedules of the friendlies involving English teams have not been revealed just yet. However, the Gunners are already set to face both United and Liverpool in late July.

Aston Villa is also joining the fun here Stateside as well. The Villans announced on Friday that they will play Columbus Crew in Ohio on July 27th. Although the Major League Soccer side revealed that the match is set to be part of the Leagues Cup Showcase, Villa could also very well feature in the FC Series.

Premier League clubs storming the States in the summer is hardly a surprise. After all, this could be their final chance to play in America before the 2026 World Cup. The summer schedule for 2025 will be filled with the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, which will also be played in the U.S.

Secondly, the Premier League is experiencing a significant rise in popularity here in the States. As a result, clubs see playing friendlies across the pond as an ideal opportunity to continue growing their fanbases.

Here’s the latest, most updated list of summer soccer friendlies.

Photo: Imago