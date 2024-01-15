Soccer teams in the US are growing increasingly popular as the sport continues to expand. But who are the most popular soccer teams on US television?

Now, there is a list of the top 100 teams that have the most fans based on their viewership on TV and streaming. The Mexican and English top flights are the two clear-cut leaders in popularity in the United States. Of note, the Premier League recently surpassed Liga MX as the most popular league in the United States. Still, Liga MX clubs rank highly in popularity in North America.

Sports media analyst Larry Johnson (aka Helltown Beer) recently reported the total viewership by clubs on American TV in 2023. That statistic combined broadcast, pay-TV, and streaming numbers from services such as YouTube TV and Hulu TV. Unsurprisingly, three Liga MX clubs occupy the top four. Club America leads the way in 2023. Manchester City is the most-viewed Premier League team in the United States (helped, no doubt, by winning the treble). That included the UEFA Champions League Final, where an average of 3.4 million people watched the game on different channels.

Ranking the top 100 soccer teams in popularity in the US

So here are the 100 most popular soccer teams on US television in 2023:

Club 1. Club America 2. Manchester City 3. Chivas de Guadalajara 4. Tigres 5. Liverpool 6. Arsenal 7. Real Madrid 8. Chelsea 9. Newcastle United 10. Cruz Azul 11. Pumas 12. Monterrey 13. Tottenham Hotspur 14. Manchester United 15. Leon 16. Everton 17. Atlas 18. West Ham United 19. Nottingham Forest 20. Aston Villa 21. Pachuca 22. Athletico de San Luis 23. Toluca 24. Bournemouth 25. Barcelona 26. Santos Laguna 27. Brighton and Hove Albion 28. Bayern Munich 29. Leeds United 30. Brentford 31. Crystal Palace 32. Puebla 33. Wolverhampton Wanderers 34. Inter Milan 35. Necaxa 36. Queretaro 37. Fulham 38. PSG 39. Inter Miami 40. Southampton 41. Leicester City 42. Tijuana 43. FC Juarez 44. Mazatlan 45. Borussia Dortmund 46. LAFC 47. Atletico de Madrid 48. AC Milan 49. Portland Timbers 50. Nashville SC 51. Seattle Sounders 52. Burnley 53. Luton Town 54. Sevilla FC 55. Sheffield United 56. Sporting KC 57. Philadelphia Union 58. St. Louis CITY SC 59. Atlanta United 60. LA Galaxy 61. RB Leipzig 62. OL Reign 63. Minnesota United 64. Valencia 65. Real Betis 66. Bayern Munich 67. Washington 68. Real Sociedad 69. FC Cincinnati 70. Columbus Crew 71. Chicago Fire 72. DC United 73. San Diego FC 74. Villarreal 75. NY/NJ Gotham 76. Houston Dynamo 77. New York City FC 78. Cadiz 79. Osasuna 80. Charlotte FC 81. Getafe 82. Girona 83. Almeria 84. Wrexham AFC 85. Orlando City 86. Rayo Vallecano 87. Austin FC 88. San Jose Earthquakes 89. FC Montagua 90. I-AFC 91. Angel City FC 92. Granada 93. FC Koln 94. New York Red Bulls 95. Louisville City FC 96. Valladolid 97. New England Revolution 98. Mallorca 99. Celta de Vigo 100. Vancouver Whitecaps

Takeaways from the list

Among the standout points, Inter Miami is the first MLS team to appear on the list of popular soccer clubs by total TV viewership. Its games in the Leagues Cup aired on Spanish-language TV, which certainly shot the audience up. With the 2024 MLS season nearing, MLS may put more games involving Inter Miami on TV.

Wrexham had just a few games on TV, but that still allowed it to climb in the standings. It is above teams in LaLiga or a chunk of MLS teams despite the limited quantity of games available on TV.

PHOTO: IMAGO