Soccer teams in the US are growing increasingly popular as the sport continues to expand. But who are the most popular soccer teams on US television?

Now, there is a list of the top 100 teams that have the most fans based on their viewership on TV and streaming. The Mexican and English top flights are the two clear-cut leaders in popularity in the United States. Of note, the Premier League recently surpassed Liga MX as the most popular league in the United States. Still, Liga MX clubs rank highly in popularity in North America.

Sports media analyst Larry Johnson (aka Helltown Beer) recently reported the total viewership by clubs on American TV in 2023. That statistic combined broadcast, pay-TV, and streaming numbers from services such as YouTube TV and Hulu TV. Unsurprisingly, three Liga MX clubs occupy the top four. Club America leads the way in 2023. Manchester City is the most-viewed Premier League team in the United States (helped, no doubt, by winning the treble). That included the UEFA Champions League Final, where an average of 3.4 million people watched the game on different channels.

Ranking the top 100 soccer teams in popularity in the US

So here are the 100 most popular soccer teams on US television in 2023:

Club
1. Club America
2. Manchester City
3. Chivas de Guadalajara
4. Tigres
5. Liverpool
6. Arsenal
7. Real Madrid
8. Chelsea
9. Newcastle United
10. Cruz Azul
11. Pumas
12. Monterrey
13. Tottenham Hotspur
14. Manchester United
15. Leon
16. Everton
17. Atlas
18. West Ham United
19. Nottingham Forest
20. Aston Villa
21. Pachuca
22. Athletico de San Luis
23. Toluca
24. Bournemouth
25. Barcelona
26. Santos Laguna
27. Brighton and Hove Albion
28. Bayern Munich
29. Leeds United
30. Brentford
31. Crystal Palace
32. Puebla
33. Wolverhampton Wanderers
34. Inter Milan
35. Necaxa
36. Queretaro
37. Fulham
38. PSG
39. Inter Miami
40. Southampton
41. Leicester City
42. Tijuana
43. FC Juarez
44. Mazatlan
45. Borussia Dortmund
46. LAFC
47. Atletico de Madrid
48. AC Milan
49. Portland Timbers
50. Nashville SC
51. Seattle Sounders
52. Burnley
53. Luton Town
54. Sevilla FC
55. Sheffield United
56. Sporting KC
57. Philadelphia Union
58. St. Louis CITY SC
59. Atlanta United
60. LA Galaxy
61. RB Leipzig
62. OL Reign
63. Minnesota United
64. Valencia
65. Real Betis
66. Bayern Munich
67. Washington
68. Real Sociedad
69. FC Cincinnati
70. Columbus Crew
71. Chicago Fire
72. DC United
73. San Diego FC
74. Villarreal
75. NY/NJ Gotham
76. Houston Dynamo
77. New York City FC
78. Cadiz
79. Osasuna
80. Charlotte FC
81. Getafe
82. Girona
83. Almeria
84. Wrexham AFC
85. Orlando City
86. Rayo Vallecano
87. Austin FC
88. San Jose Earthquakes
89. FC Montagua
90. I-AFC
91. Angel City FC
92. Granada
93. FC Koln
94. New York Red Bulls
95. Louisville City FC
96. Valladolid
97. New England Revolution
98. Mallorca
99. Celta de Vigo
100. Vancouver Whitecaps

Takeaways from the list

Among the standout points, Inter Miami is the first MLS team to appear on the list of popular soccer clubs by total TV viewership. Its games in the Leagues Cup aired on Spanish-language TV, which certainly shot the audience up. With the 2024 MLS season nearing, MLS may put more games involving Inter Miami on TV.

Wrexham had just a few games on TV, but that still allowed it to climb in the standings. It is above teams in LaLiga or a chunk of MLS teams despite the limited quantity of games available on TV.

PHOTO: IMAGO