Soccer teams in the US are growing increasingly popular as the sport continues to expand. But who are the most popular soccer teams on US television?
Now, there is a list of the top 100 teams that have the most fans based on their viewership on TV and streaming. The Mexican and English top flights are the two clear-cut leaders in popularity in the United States. Of note, the Premier League recently surpassed Liga MX as the most popular league in the United States. Still, Liga MX clubs rank highly in popularity in North America.
Sports media analyst Larry Johnson (aka Helltown Beer) recently reported the total viewership by clubs on American TV in 2023. That statistic combined broadcast, pay-TV, and streaming numbers from services such as YouTube TV and Hulu TV. Unsurprisingly, three Liga MX clubs occupy the top four. Club America leads the way in 2023. Manchester City is the most-viewed Premier League team in the United States (helped, no doubt, by winning the treble). That included the UEFA Champions League Final, where an average of 3.4 million people watched the game on different channels.
Ranking the top 100 soccer teams in popularity in the US
So here are the 100 most popular soccer teams on US television in 2023:
|Club
|1. Club America
|2. Manchester City
|3. Chivas de Guadalajara
|4. Tigres
|5. Liverpool
|6. Arsenal
|7. Real Madrid
|8. Chelsea
|9. Newcastle United
|10. Cruz Azul
|11. Pumas
|12. Monterrey
|13. Tottenham Hotspur
|14. Manchester United
|15. Leon
|16. Everton
|17. Atlas
|18. West Ham United
|19. Nottingham Forest
|20. Aston Villa
|21. Pachuca
|22. Athletico de San Luis
|23. Toluca
|24. Bournemouth
|25. Barcelona
|26. Santos Laguna
|27. Brighton and Hove Albion
|28. Bayern Munich
|29. Leeds United
|30. Brentford
|31. Crystal Palace
|32. Puebla
|33. Wolverhampton Wanderers
|34. Inter Milan
|35. Necaxa
|36. Queretaro
|37. Fulham
|38. PSG
|39. Inter Miami
|40. Southampton
|41. Leicester City
|42. Tijuana
|43. FC Juarez
|44. Mazatlan
|45. Borussia Dortmund
|46. LAFC
|47. Atletico de Madrid
|48. AC Milan
|49. Portland Timbers
|50. Nashville SC
|51. Seattle Sounders
|52. Burnley
|53. Luton Town
|54. Sevilla FC
|55. Sheffield United
|56. Sporting KC
|57. Philadelphia Union
|58. St. Louis CITY SC
|59. Atlanta United
|60. LA Galaxy
|61. RB Leipzig
|62. OL Reign
|63. Minnesota United
|64. Valencia
|65. Real Betis
|66. Bayern Munich
|67. Washington
|68. Real Sociedad
|69. FC Cincinnati
|70. Columbus Crew
|71. Chicago Fire
|72. DC United
|73. San Diego FC
|74. Villarreal
|75. NY/NJ Gotham
|76. Houston Dynamo
|77. New York City FC
|78. Cadiz
|79. Osasuna
|80. Charlotte FC
|81. Getafe
|82. Girona
|83. Almeria
|84. Wrexham AFC
|85. Orlando City
|86. Rayo Vallecano
|87. Austin FC
|88. San Jose Earthquakes
|89. FC Montagua
|90. I-AFC
|91. Angel City FC
|92. Granada
|93. FC Koln
|94. New York Red Bulls
|95. Louisville City FC
|96. Valladolid
|97. New England Revolution
|98. Mallorca
|99. Celta de Vigo
|100. Vancouver Whitecaps
Takeaways from the list
Among the standout points, Inter Miami is the first MLS team to appear on the list of popular soccer clubs by total TV viewership. Its games in the Leagues Cup aired on Spanish-language TV, which certainly shot the audience up. With the 2024 MLS season nearing, MLS may put more games involving Inter Miami on TV.
Wrexham had just a few games on TV, but that still allowed it to climb in the standings. It is above teams in LaLiga or a chunk of MLS teams despite the limited quantity of games available on TV.
PHOTO: IMAGO
