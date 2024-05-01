We jump into reading the feedback from soccer fans throughout the United States and our analysis and experience about why soccer fans are not signing up for MLS Season Pass, fifteen months after the service launched on Apple TV. Has MLS moving to Apple left the door wide open for USL, NWSL, and EPL to increase their viewership on US TV? How can MLS compete against other streaming services that offer better soccer for less money? How fans of Liga MX are flipping to the Premier League, and how the rest of the leagues are left picking up the scraps?

We also dive into MLS Commissioner Don Garber’s hypocritical comments when he spoke to World Soccer Talk about his reaction to foreign leagues wanting to play official league games in the United States. Plus, he shared with us about the possibilities of more soccer rights coming to Apple soon, and whether Major League Soccer would welcome that.

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Photo: IMAGO / Zoonar