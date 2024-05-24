The quarterfinals, semifinals, and final of the 2024 US Open Cup will be available for free on MLS Season Pass from Apple.

The tournament only has seven games remaining as we enter the last eight of the competition. This announcement is significant for several reasons. On one hand, the US Open Cup has another streaming home for the rest of the 2024 schedule. However, it brings USL teams to the MLS broadcast partner for the first time.

YouTube, MLSsoccer.com, USsoccer.com, and USLsoccer.com all had coverage of select games throughout the first rounds of the US Open Cup. The entirety of the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup in 2024 is available on MLS Season Pass. That includes three games involving an MLS team facing a USL Championship opponent. The fourth game involves two MLS teams.

The 2024 US Open Cup quarterfinal schedule on Apple

With broadcast information now available, fans can start looking forward to some intriguing matchups in the last eight.

Tuesday, July 9

Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (MLS)

Atlanta United (MLS) vs. Indy Eleven (USL Championship)

Wednesday, July 10

Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. FC Dallas (MLS)

Los Angeles Football Club (MLS) vs. New Mexico United (USL Championship)

The winner between the Sacramento Republic and Seattle Sounders will host either LAFC or New Mexico United in the semifinals. Likewise, either Sporting KC or FC Dallas will welcome the team emerging out of Atlanta United and the Indy Eleven.

As stated, each of those games in the quarterfinals and semifinals will stream on MLS Season Pass.

Fans will not need to subscribe to MLS Season Pass to watch games.

Relationship between MLS and USL

US Soccer brokering a deal with Apple to put US Open Cup games on MLS Season Pass is a major step to potentially bringing USL and MLS closer together. Previously, there was a major row as MLS clubs opted not to send their teams to the oldest soccer competition in the United States. Meanwhile, USL remained committed to participating.

As the competition reaches its conclusion, teams will sense the opportunity for silverware. That makes the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final that much more interesting. More schedule information will be available as we approach July.

