Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez continued his impressive Eredivisie display on Wednesday as the Mexico international completed a hat-trick in the feisty matchup against Ajax. It was Feyenoord’s first ever hat-trick away to the Dutch giants in their history.

Wednesday’s game was a continuation of a fixture that initially began on Sunday. Officials abandoned the match at the weekend after Ajax fans threw fireworks onto the pitch. Feyenoord was leading at the time 3-0, with two of these goals supplied by Giménez. The striker also provided an assist for the other goal. Some home supporters even clashed with police outside of the arena on the day.

Santiago Giménez finishes hat-trick in Feyenoord game vs Ajax

Some suggested that the Eredivisie award Feyenoord the victory. Yet, the match resumed behind closed doors in the 56th minute on Wednesday. Giménez quickly added a third goal to complete his hat-trick in the 59th minute of the match. The victory takes Feyenoord up to third in the Eredivisie table, while Ajax slips to 14th.

Giménez now leads the Dutch top flight with nine total goals. All of these scores have occurred in the Mexican’s last five league matches with Feyenoord. The spectacular scoring streak has caught the attention of Premier League side Arsenal. Reports out of England claim that the Gunners are interested in signing Giménez as early as January.

Arsenal may turn to Giménez as plan B

Arsenal has been recently linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney. However, the north London club could very well balk at the price tag currently on the star striker. There are suggestions that the Bees will ask for at least $73 million for the currently suspended center forward.

This could force the Gunners to look to Giménez. The Mexico international just joined the Dutch side last summer from Cruz Azul in a deal worth around $6 million. Nevertheless, Feyenoord will certainly want to either hold on to the striker or ask for significantly more money.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Box 2 Box Pictures