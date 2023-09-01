The 2023/24 Europa League group stage took shape on Friday morning after the official draw took place. While Thursday’s Champions League draw grabbed headlines for some incredible matchups the prior day, the second-tiered European competition also involved some massive clubs.

Three EPL clubs watch Europa League draw closely

Premier League trio Liverpool, West Ham, and Brighton and Hove Albion all learned their fate in the draw. The Reds will be looked at as the tournament favorites. Liverpool qualified for this season’s Europa League competition after finishing fifth in England’s top flight during the 2022/23 campaign. The Merseyside club was drawn in Group E alongside LASK, Union SG, and Toulouse.

West Ham will feature in the Europa Leagues despite being in a relegation battle for much of last season. The Hammers reached the tournament thanks to their triumph in the Europa Conference League in June. Manager David Moyes received a harder draw compared to Liverpool. They will face tough away tests against Olympiacos and Freiburg, while TSC Backa Topola also rounded out Group A.

Nevertheless, Brighton may have seen the toughest draw of the trio. The Seagulls will have to play Ajax, Marseille, and AEK Athens in Group B of the Europa League. Fans of the exciting Premier League side, however, will have some amazing away trips in the tournament. There are not many better places across Europe to visit than Amsterdam, the French Riviera, and Athens.

Every game to be streamed on Paramount+ in the States

The Europa League group stage kicks off on Thursday, September 21st. CBS Sports currently holds the English-language streaming rights here in the United States. Every Europa League match this season will be available to watch on Paramount+. TUDN will handle the Spanish-language coverage of the competitions.

Full Europa League Draw:

Group A:

West Ham

Olympiacos

Freiburg

TSC Backa Topola

Group B:

Ajax

Marseille

Brighton

AEK Athens

Group C:

Rangers

Real Betis

Sparta Prague

Aris Limassol

Group D:

Atalanta

Sporting CP

Sturm Graz

Raków Czestochowa

Group E:

Liverpool

LASK

Union SG

Toulouse

Group F:

Villarreal

Rennes

Maccabi Haifa

Panathinaikos

Group G:

AS Roma

Slavia Prague

Sheriff Tiraspol

Servette

Group H:

Leverkusen

Qarabag

Molde

Häcken

PHOTO: IMAGO / Marco Canoniero