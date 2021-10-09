TUDN is a Spanish-language television channel that is available in the U.S.

In 2019, Univision Deportes Network was rebranded TUDN after a partnership with Mexico’s Grupo Televisa. As a result, TUDN now features a lot more announcers from Televisa in its broadcasts. After all, Televisa is one of the biggest Spanish-language sports broadcasters in the world.

The name comes from the combination of the “T” in Televisa and the “UDN” in Univision Deportes Network. To pronounce the word, it is “tu-de-ene.”

TUDN features Spanish-language coverage of soccer from Europe and North America. First, from Europe, is the Champions League, Europa League and World Cup qualifiers. Second, North American soccer coverage includes Liga MX, Major League Soccer and the Gold Cup.

In other words, commentator Ramses Sandoval told us about the channel’s European soccer coverage in 2020. “Univision traditionally were paired with Liga MX. But the last year has shown what we can do with Europe.”

Their Spanish-language programming is a success. Similarly, English-language coverage of the Champions League and Europa League is available through Paramount+.

As a result of the Televisa and Univision partnership, it is the first-ever soccer bi-national sports network.

Univision, UniMás and Galavisión are the sister networks. All of them broadcast soccer. Moreover, the T.U.D.N. station features the most coverage.

To learn more, read our interview with TUDN executive Juan Carlos Rodriguez.

TUDN: Where to find it

The channel is available a few different ways.

First, you can get it through your cable and satellite company including DISH Network. Second, stream it via Fubo and Vidgo. YouTube TV and Sling TV do not include TUDN.

In conclusion, here is how to find the latest news from T.U.D.N..

