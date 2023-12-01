Ange Postecoglou has proclaimed that he wants to make Tottenham Hotspur a big club. Spurs are widely considered as part of the “Big Six” Premier League teams. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United all join the north London outfit in this distinction. However, Spurs are behind their counterparts in the trophy department.

The north London side currently has the sixth-most major trophies among English clubs. The other five aforementioned teams all have more silverware than Spurs. They also have only won two total top-flight titles in their 141-year history. Spurs have not triumphed in the league since 1961.

Postecoglou says Spurs need patience like Arsenal and Liverpool

Postecoglou, however, is out to improve both the mindset of the team, as well as their trophy cabinet. Speaking during a press conference on Friday, the manager claimed to achieve this success by being given ample time to sort things out. After flying out of the gate this season, Spurs have struggled in recent games. The club currently sits fifth in the Premier League table.

“I look at the top teams and there is one common trait, they invest in a plan and stick to it,” stated Postecoglou. “They don’t shy away from the plan at the first difficult thing, whether it’s Liverpool, Arsenal – they stick to the plan. You have to. Whatever you strongly believe in only gets tested in tough times – it doesn’t get tested when things are going well.”

Postecoglou has not had his season go to plan, and injuries are hurting his consistency.

Liverpool previously finished eighth in the standings during Jurgen Klopp’s first season at the helm. The Reds, however, eventually moved up the ladder to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup under the German since 2019.

Much like Liverpool, Arsenal also struggled with manager Mikel Arteta in his freshman year with the Gunners. Despite early calls for the Spanish coach to be fired, Arsenal’s ownership stuck with their man and Arteta is now considered one of the best coaches in England.

Postecoglou proclaims that big clubs ‘have to win things’

Postecoglou also referenced their upcoming match with powerhouse Manchester City as a big opportunity. “These are the important times as it will show what kind of football team we’re going to be,” continued the coach. “You can shy away as we’ve got injuries and are playing Man City away but you’re either a club that tries to knock off the big clubs or you’re a big club. You are one or the other. My hope is to make this a big club – and to do that you need to be successful.”

Being successful comes down to winning trophies. The Spurs manager understands that he is with the club to help bring an end to their trophy drought. The club has not won silverware since collecting the League Cup back in 2008.

“You have to win things. And to win things you need to have a plan and stick to it and believe in it,” proclaimed Postecoglou. “In tough times when you get scrutinized and people will ask questions, which is fair enough, that’s what needs to happen. It’s no good if people keep telling you how brilliant you are. That’s not a good way to live your life.”

Postecoglou and his team will try to get back on track as they travel to face City on Sunday, December 3rd. Unlike most teams, Spurs have a solid record against the European champions in recent years. The north London side previously beat City in five of its last eight matchups. This includes a dramatic late 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium in February of 2022.

