Premier League club Nottingham Forest has shown interest in signing Tyler Adams from the United States national team.

Although Leeds United benefited from his presence on the pitch, Adams and Leeds suffered relegation to the EFL Championship. The disappointment of his first season at Elland Road hurt even more thanks to an injury that ended his season early.

As previously reported by The Athletic, the 24-year-old midfielder’s contract has a relegation release clause. Since the Whites suffered relegation last year, it means $25.5 million might be enough to seal a deal with Leeds.

Adams is on Chelsea, West Ham, and Aston Villa’s radar

A setback in his recuperation from the hamstring injury has hampered clubs’ attempts to speed up a transfer. In this transfer window, Chelsea are trying to bolster their midfield, with Brighton star Moises Caicedo being their primary priority. However, a fresh option in the Blues’ center midfield started to emerge in recent days.

The Times reported that Mauricio Pochettino is considering American midfielder Tyler Adams. On the other hand, West Ham United, in dire need of a new midfielder, could provide stiff competition.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery, manager of Aston Villa, is eager to strengthen his roster before the transfer deadline, and he has taken a liking to the midfielder. So far, the Birmingham club has enjoyed an outstanding window, bringing in notable players who have surprised some fans and pundits.

Reports have long linked Adams to Aston Villa, but the American reportedly has doubts about his role in Unai Emery’s side.

Nottingham Forest contacts USMNT coach

As of right now, Nottingham Forest is one of the teams interested in Tyler Adams. According to TEAMtalk, the Reds consulted Gregg Berhalter about the value Adams might bring in a high-priced trade. Berhalter recently returned as the United States’ head coach after a messy exit.

