Reports suggest Chelsea is expanding its fruitless search for a defensive midfielder to Tyler Adams.

With key midfielders like N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and Mason Mount already gone, Chelsea are thin in that position. The team managed by Mauricio Pochettino tried very hard to acquire the services of Moises Caicedo of Brighton.

The most talked-about player in its search for a new midfielder this summer has been Brighton’s most prized asset. However, all three of its offers have reportedly been turned down.

Chelsea could finally look elsewhere at Tyler Adams

The Blues are now beginning to see the emergence of a new central midfield alternative. Instead of concentrating all of its transfer hopes on Caicedo, Chelsea suddenly seems eager to broaden its recruitment target list.

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams is on Pochettino’s shortlist, as per The Times. However, according to the article, the Blues are not the only club expressing interest in the defensive midfielder. Aston Villa, West Ham and Nottingham Forest inquired about the American.

As Leeds could not manage to stay in the Premier League last season, rumors circulated that a release provision in Adams’ contract would become effective. However, the United States captain is now making a full recovery from a hamstring injury that necessitated surgery back in March.

Adams to miss start of season with injury

Adams is anticipated to miss the start of the new season as he continues his recuperation, as recently reaffirmed by Leeds manager Daniel Farke: “Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on their way back because they are still doing their rehab so they will definitely miss the start of the season and they will definitely miss also [the] next weeks.

“It will last a few weeks, it’s a bit too early to judge. Once they will be back I expect them perhaps to be back after the first international break, but it will last a while so they have to work on the rehab.

“Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams, top-class players, top characters, are so important for us. Not easy for us to start without them, but that’s reality.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images