Former Premier League footballer Tyler Adams could soon be on his way out of Leeds United. The recently relegated club has already seen many first-team players leave the club this summer. This includes Rodrigo, Adam Forshaw, Joel Robles, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Marc Roca and fellow USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson. However, the Whites are expecting more departures before the start of the 2023/24 season.

Adams has a relegation clause in his current contract. This means that since the team was dropped from the Premier League, teams can trigger a transfer by paying a set fee. The release clause is apparently around $25 million. This happens to be the same amount of money that Leeds previously paid RB Leipzig to obtain Adams last summer.

Despite the club’s struggles in the English top-flight last season, Adams was certainly a bright spot in the squad. In fact, the team seemed to significantly suffer without the American. Adams previously endured a hamstring injury back in March. The setback was so severe that the midfielder would not make another appearance during the campaign. At the time of the injury, Leeds were safe from the drop zone. Nevertheless, the club was relegated without their star player in the middle of the pitch.

Villa, Hammers now linked with Adams

The aforementioned release clause has apparently caught the attention of two Premier League sides. Aston Villa and West Ham have been put on alert because of the relatively lower price tag of Adams. The Villans have been linked with the USMNT star for at least a month now.

West Ham, on the other hand, could opt to trigger the clause after unsuccessful moves for other midfield options. The Hammers also currently have plenty of money to spend after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for around $130 million.

Big Six club could also target the injured midfielder

Liverpool could also become another option for Adams as well. The Reds are currently completing an overhaul in midfield. Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur Melo have all departed the team this summer. The Merseyside club is currently chasing other options at the moment, but could turn to the American for the discounted fee.

Adams is, however, still nursing his hamstring injury. This is obviously hindering a quick move to another team at the moment. The USMNT midfielder is expected to remain on the sidelines until September, meaning he will not be fully fit while the transfer window is open.

