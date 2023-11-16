Newcastle continues to have bad luck with more players joining a growing injury crisis at St James’ Park. The club is currently without 10 senior players due to various setbacks. One of these players is star striker Callum Wilson. The England International previously recovered quickly from a hamstring setback in late September. Nevertheless, a new injury to his hamstring is set to take significantly more time to heal.

The Telegraph is reporting that Wilson will now be out of action for at least six weeks because of the injury. Wilson was recently named in Gareth Southgate’s England senior squad but has since withdrawn because of the issue.

“Unfortunately, a recent setback has meant I had to withdraw from the squad that I’d worked so hard to be a part of,” Wilson stated after exiting the latest England squad. “Strong walls shake but never collapse, so for sure, I’ll be back soon. Good luck to the lads in the upcoming fixtures.”

Wilson currently leads Newcastle in scoring with seven Premier League goals. This is even though the striker has only started five English top-flight matches so far this season. The club’s second-leading scorer, Alexander Isak is also currently sidelined as well.

Star defender may have surgery to repair knee problem

To make matters worse, there is also bad news regarding Sven Botman’s recovery as well. The stellar defender has been out of action since late September due to a knee injury. While there were previous signs that Botman could soon return to the pitch, the Dutchman has not responded well with recent treatment.

The aforementioned news outlet claims that Botman could resort to surgery to fix the nagging knee problem. This would keep club’s top central defender out for a significant amount of time. It would seem as if a February return could be the best-case scenario if he does go under the knife.

Newcastle has, however, not confirmed surgery to be the ultimate answer for Botman’s injury. Nevertheless, the club may have to bite the bullet to correct the ongoing knee problem.

Newcastle injury crisis extends across the pitch

Along with Wilson, Isak, and Botman, Newcastle is also without several other key players as well. This includes various setbacks to Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett, and Javi Manquillo. Miguel Almiron is currently dealing with a minor muscular injury as well. A majority of these players are not expected to return to action in the upcoming weeks.

The Magpies took a fairly depleted squad down to the South Coast in their final game before the international break. Bournemouth shocked the northeast side 2-0 thanks to a brace by Dominic Solanke. Newcastle is hoping some of their squad can recover in time to face Chelsea on Saturday, Nov. 25.

There is a bit of fairly positive news regarding some of the club’s lengthy injury list. Isak and Almiron could both recover in time for the Chelsea game. However, the Magpies are set to lose another player for the matchup. Lewis Hall is currently on loan at Newcastle from the Blues. This means that the defender cannot face his parent club this season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO