All Black Cats fans can watch each game that airs in the US with our Sunderland TV schedule.

Early members, and champions, of the Football League, Sunderland played every season from 1890-1958 in the top tier of English soccer.

Sunderland TV Schedule

Sunderland on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, November 11 06:30 AM ET Sunderland vs. Birmingham City ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1879

Stadium: Stadium of Light

Manager: Tony Mowbray

Best English top-flight finish: Winners (1892, 1893, 1895, 1902, 1913, 1936)

FA Cup: Winners (1936, 1973)

Lower titles: Second Division (1976, 1996, 1999, 2005, 2007), Third Division (1988), EFL Trophy (2021), Charity Shield (1936)

Where Can I Watch the Sunderland Match?

The EFL Championship streams live on ESPN+ in the US, with a selection of games available each week. FA Cup and League Cup games are also on ESPN+.

SAFC Live is the club’s streaming platform, which features games not part of international broadcast agreements (i.e. ESPN+ games in the US). Single-game options are also available in addition to a season-long pass.

Watch Sunderland on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

The USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo will air EPL games through 2028 should Sunderland make it back up. Peacock has all matches not televised.

Sunderland History

Originally founded in 1879 as “Sunderland and District Teachers A.F.C.”, the club changed names a year later to Sunderland A.F.C., becoming open to non-teachers.

The club joined the Football League for its third season in 1890-91 and quickly became one of the top sides. They won the league in three of four seasons from 1892-1895, finishing second on the other occasion. They also appeared in three FA Cup semifinals in the late 19th century but lost on all three occasions.

Sunderland’s status as a first-division club would last nearly seven decades. From 1890-1958, they played every single season in the First Division.

League titles would again be achieved in 1902, 1913, and 1936, with an FA Cup win in 1937. Aside from a second FA Cup in 1973, however, that would be the end of Sunderland’s glory era.

After suffering relegation for the first time in 1958, the club would spend chunks of time bouncing back and forth between the top two tiers. In 2017, the club finished last in the Premier League, going down for the first time in a decade. Disastrously, they were relegated again the following season to League One, where they remained until 2022. The following season they nearly returned to the top flight but fell in the promotion playoffs to Luton Town.

The Tyne-Wear Derby, between Sunderland and nearby Newcastle, is the biggest rivalry in the north of England. The club also has a rivalry, though less intense, with Middlesbrough FC, known as the Tees-Wear Derby. Both rivalries get their names from the rivers that flow through each city.

Don’t miss a Sunderland Game

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago