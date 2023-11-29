The coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has reportedly been approached by Manchester United with an unexpected offer. The Real Madrid manager’s future is still up in the air; rumors have circulated that he may go to coach Brazil. Thus, the Carlo Ancelotti soap opera has reached a critical new stage.

The persistent question has lingered for almost a year, originating on December 12, just three days after Real Madrid‘s defeat to Croatia in the World Cup Quarter-Finals. At that time, reports first surfaced indicating that the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) was keen on Ancelotti as the successor to Tite.

The 62-year-old had then announced his departure as the Seleçao national team coach. This rumor and suspicion have persisted even though the Italian has a contract with the La Liga giants until June 2024. Moreover, there have been rumblings recently that the CBF has obtained official confirmation that Ancelotti is willing to join them in the coming year.

Manchester United offer Ancelotti the ‘hot seat’

Despite rumors to the contrary, the Los Blancos manager has lately declined to comment on his future intentions. The Brazilian interest has persisted for a long time, and CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues has expressed his respect for Ancelotti on several occasions.

Now, new developments have emerged out of nowhere, adding to the growing number of unanswered concerns surrounding the current scenario. Reportedly shocking news has emerged from Spain, stating that incoming Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has asked Carlo Ancelotti about the possibility of being the club’s next manager.

The British millionaire has done it without current Red Devils’ boss Erik ten Hag’s knowledge. After United’s poorest season ever in the Premier League, Ten Hag took over as manager in June 2022.

During his first season in charge at Old Trafford, the Dutchman led his side to victory in the League Cup and the FA Cup final. The Old Trafford outfit finished third in the league and lost their second Wembley trip against Manchester City, their arch-rivals.

After the club bolstered Ten Hag’s roster with additional major acquisitions throughout the summer, Manchester United supporters would have been anticipating an uptick in performance this year. Among these summer reinforcements are Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund.

However, Manchester United are still a long way from being championship contenders. United has five losses in 13 Premier League games this season. It is in sixth place, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Speculation linking Ancelotti to United is nothing new

Newcastle eliminated ten Hag’s squad from the League Cup. United faces the very real possibility of elimination from European play as well. With just three points after four matches, Manchester United are in last place in Group A of the Champions League.

The fate of Ten Hag is uncertain if Manchester United’s performance does not improve. Ancelotti spent time with AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern and Chelsea. He is now Ratcliffe’s first choice to succeed the 53-year-old.

Spanish news outlet COPE reports that INEOS’ owner has offered Ancelotti the position of manager at Old Trafford. Along, comes the possibility that he may replace Erik ten Hag after the current season terminates.

The Spanish media have previously reported that United are interested in signing one of the most prized European coaches; in October, it was said that the two sides had begun preliminary conversations over a transfer. Because of the uncertainty surrounding the Italian’s future with Madrid, Manchester United have started to pursue him.

