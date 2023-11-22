Real Madrid has reportedly made contact with Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi to take over as manager. He joins the list of candidates to replace Carlo Ancelotti should the Italian leave.

People still wonder about what will happen to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. His contract is up at the end of the season. Also, there have been persistent rumors that the Italian is about to join the Brazilian national team.

One earlier report even went so far as to say that all the necessary paperwork had been completed. During all the back and forth, Spanish reports have recently claimed that no contract has been signed. In addition, they added that Real Madrid is seriously contemplating giving the 64-year-old a fresh new deal.

What next for Carlo Ancelotti?

The 64-year-old has landed a spot among the all-time greats in European soccer coaching. He has presided over clubs like AC Milan, PSG, Bayern and Chelsea.

If the renowned Italian tactician leaves Real Madrid next summer to lead Brazil’s national side, it would be a major shakeup in the soccer world. There will be big shoes to fill after his tenure at the club, during which he added six trophies of note since his return in 2021.

It is believed that Los Blancos have already begun to vet potential successors in anticipation of the 2024–25 season since the coach’s future with the club is unknown. The La Liga powerhouses supposedly have a shortlist of potential new managers that includes Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen, and Raul of Real Madrid Castilla, among others.

Real Madrid President Perez reaches out to Roberto De Zerbi

Nevertheless, according to the Catalan publication SPORT, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez reached out to Roberto De Zerbi. The transfer rumors have it that the Madrid club has already begun talks with the Italian. His resume pales in comparison to that of Ancelotti’s.

The Seagulls have the Italian coach under contract until June 2026. Currently, he is content with his position there. Still, offers from a club like Real Madrid may entice him to join LaLiga. The Spanish side has faith in De Zerbi as the ideal leader to guide their youth program to greater heights.

According to Spanish rumors, Kylian Mbappe is the headline acquisition this summer. Also, 17-year-old Endrick Felipe will join the team. Reportedly, head scout Juni Calafat is also close to finalizing agreements with two further Brazilian rising talents.

De Zerbi has made a name for himself by developing young players, a trait that the decision-makers at Real Madrid have taken note of. Potentially luring the 44-year-old away from England are the opportunities to coach promising young players like Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, as well as Real Madrid’s own Endrick and Arda Guler.

De Zerbi’s popularity in Madrid grew because of the success of Brighton youth players like Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson. Known for their extravagant transfers, the La Liga giants are about to take a new approach, prioritizing the development of young talent alongside its long-term stalwarts.

PHOTO: IMAGO