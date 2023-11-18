In recent months, speculation has centered on the future of Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, and whether he will leave for the Brazil job.

Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti‘s relationship, has become a central component of the story. The Italian manager boasts an impressive legacy forged through more than 250 matches at the helm of Los Blancos.

Ancelotti also continues to be synonymous with the club’s momentous achievement in securing their tenth UEFA Champions League trophy. Along with the indelible 2021-22 Champions League triumph, for which the supporters will be eternally grateful.

The contract keeping the Italian in Madrid will expire in June 2024. He has so far made it clear that he doesn’t wish to leave his position. Instead, he is focused on moving forward and winning trophies in the coming months.

Ancelotti set to take over Brazil in 2024

He has been widely rumored to replace Brazil’s interim manager Fernando Diniz after Copa America 2024. His ties to the Seleção remain a consideration, especially because the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) have already declared their intention to hire him as Tite’s permanent successor.

“His (Diniz) game plan is almost similar to that of the coach that will take over at Copa America, Ancelotti,” Rodrigues said. “We don’t call him an interim coach of the national team. He will come and make the transition in Brazil for Ancelotti.”

Several of Brazil’s best players have already publicly expressed their support for the idea of Ancelotti to take over. Many believe that Real Madrid are already in the process of finding a successor for the 64-year-old.

As last year ended, the former AC Milan, PSG, Bayern, and Chelsea boss downplayed rumors of a move to Brazil. The South American country is still technically being led by temporary coach Fernando Diniz.

He explained to the press at the time: “Brazil national team? I don’t know anything about this, I don’t even know what they reported in Brazil. I’m Real Madrid coach, my contract is until June 2024.”

Unexpected twist in tale?

However, a surprising turn of events may be in store. It has been reported by Relevo that in an effort to prevent Ancelotti from leaving for Brazil at the end of the season, Real Madrid’s board is considering a renewal proposal that might last for two years.

Apparently, Florentino Perez sees Ancelotti as the finest option to lead the squad. As such, he plans to propose a contract extension for him.

If he can bring home another big trophy in 2024, he may decide to stay.

For a team as youthful and talented as the La Liga giants, having Ancelotti around is a no-brainer. With his contract about to expire in June, Ancelotti has prompted thought at the club’s highest levels.

Thus, president Florentino Perez is considering extending the Italian coach’s stay. He sees him as essential to the club’s future success. According to the report, the Spanish tycoon wants to discourage Ancelotti from becoming Brazil’s manager.

This will come by offering him a one-year deal with a 12-month extension option. In contrast to that, the Selecao are offering a simple direct agreement.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Pressinphoto : IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto