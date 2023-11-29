Twelve teams have confirmed their status in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 this season. Some of Europe’s giants feature on that list. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are among the teams through to the next round. Arsenal joined the ranks of teams to qualify for the knockout stages with a comfortable win over Lens on Wednesday.

That was one of the eight games on the schedule in the Champions League today. Remarkably, the 16 teams scored 31 goals. Arsenal led the way with six goals. Its shutout win over Lens was one of three games to feature six goals. The others came in Manchester United’s draw against Galatasaray and a breathless game between Napoli and Real Madrid.

Here is how some of the biggest games on Wednesday shook out.

What teams are through to the round of 16 after Wednesday’s Champions League?

Manchester United falters again against Galatasaray

When Manchester United hosted Galatasaray, it threw away a pair of one-goal leads en route to a 3-2 loss. Today, United had a two-goal lead in the second half. A pair of blunders from goalkeeper Andre Onana helped Galatasaray to a draw in Turkey.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper was, once again the story of misfortune for United. The rest of the squad played well. Bruno Fernandes had an assist and a superb goal from distance. Scott McTominay scored United’s third to continue his scoring form. However, Onana conceded two harmless free kicks and a goal at his near post.

Manchester United is now at the bottom of its group ahead of a game against Bayern Munich. To stay alive in the Champions League, United must defeat the Germans and have Copenhagen draw against Galatasaray in Denmark. It has to win, regardless of the other result, just to stay in Europe next season.

Americans shine in PSV’s dramatic win

PSV Eindhoven took a massive step toward qualifying for the round of 16 with a major comeback against Sevilla. The Spanish side had a two-goal lead early in the second half. However, with just over 20 minutes remaining, PSV started its comeback. Sergiño Dest provided the cross that Ismael Saibari put away.

After a Sevilla own goal, Ricardo Pepi scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time. A perfectly placed header from the penalty spot ensured PSV left with all three points. It is a huge boost for PSV ahead of hosting Arsenal in the final matchday.

Real Madrid leaves it late against Napoli

In another six-goal thriller, Real Madrid secured its place at the top of its UEFA Champions League group with a 4-2 win over Napoli. The Italian side took an early lead courtesy of Giovanni Simeone. However, it took 11 minutes for Real Madrid to take the lead. Rodrygo responded just two minutes after Simeone’s goal. Then, Jude Bellingham continued his dazzling form with a header across the face of goal.

Napoli did tie the game two minutes into the second half. However, Nico Paz grabbed the win with his first senior goal for Real Madrid. The Argentine fired a shot from 25 yards out that Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret could not keep out. Joselu, who missed at least five chances on the night, finally got his goal. A perfect outside-of-the-foot cross found Joselu on the back post. The Spaniard smashed it in almost apologetically in front of Real Madrid fans.

Napoli still looks likely to advance to the knockout stages despite the loss. It has a three-point lead on Braga, which it hosts in the final matchday.

