Galatasaray won a game on English soil for the first time with a stunning triumph over Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League. Despite missing a penalty, the Turkish side took advantage of Casemiro’s double-yellow card to add fuel to the Manchester United dumpster fire. United has now lost five of its last seven games. That includes the 4-3 loss at Bayern Munich. United is now bottom of its UEFA Champions League group that also includes Copenhagen.

Manchester United mustered strong chances early on in the game. Rasmus Hojlund, one of few to have a good game for United, nearly set up Bruno Fernandes after just one minute. The Dane turned from provider into attacker after a quarter of an hour. Marcus Rashford played a high and fast cross across the face of the Galatasaray net. Hojlund got solid contact on the cross with his head, and the ball rocketed into the net.

Galatasaray was quick to respond. Just six minutes after Hojlund’s opener, former Red Devil Wilfried Zaha provided the equalizer to silence Old Trafford. The Ivory Coast international beat Diogo Dalot before bouncing his shot over Andre Onana in the United net. The game entered the intermission level at one.

Wheels come off for United against Galatasaray in Champions League

Manchester United found the edge again early in the second half. Again, it was Rasmus Hojlund making a difference. He pounced on a mistake from Davinson Sanchez in the Galatasaray back line. The Dane showed his speed to race away from the opposing defenders and dink the ball over Fernando Muslera.

Again, Galatasaray found its way back into the game in no time. Four minutes after the second United goal, Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu finished off a rapid Galatasaray move to level the game again. Sofyan Amrabat was caught in possession, and the visitors rapidly turned that into their second goal.

The Turkish side should have had a third seven minutes later. A careless pass from Andre Onana gave the ball directly to Dries Mertens. Sensing impending contact, the Belgian stepped across the ball when Casemiro clumsily slid in from behind. That was the Brazilian’s second yellow card, and the referee brandished the red. However, Mauro Icardi dragged his penalty wide of Onana’s net to keep United in the game.

The Italian amended his error not long after. In the 81st minute, Davinson Sanchez’s clearance played in Icardi alone. After racing away from United defenders, Icardi cleverly popped the ball over Onana to give Galatasaray its first lead.

United embarrassed

Down to 10 men, United failed to muster any kind of true attack. A dejected Manchester United now sits bottom of its group with a home game against Copenhagen on the schedule. It is becoming a must-win scenario for United as things continue to fall apart behind the scenes.

