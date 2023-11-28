Manchester United has reportedly made an official inquiry for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. The Red Devils want to add more attacking players in the upcoming January transfer window and have discussed the striker’s potential availability with the German club. Werner arrived back to the Bundesliga side from Chelsea in 2022.

Sky Sports is reporting that Werner is not exactly happy with his current situation at Leipzig. The striker has managed to start just three total matches so far this season. Two of Werner’s three starts have come in Bundesliga play. This comes after he made 35 total appearances in the team’s starting lineup during the previous campaign.

United has not made an offer yet, nor have they held official negotiations with Leipzig for the German striker. However, the Premier League team is seemingly looking to take advantage of Werner’s discontent with his current club.

Red Devils need scoring stimulus this season

There is no secret that the Red Devils will try to boost their attack in the January market. After all, the club has scored just 16 goals in Premier League play so far this season. This is the lowest tally of any team sitting in the top 12 of the table. Wolves, the team that finished the 2022/23 campaign with the fewest goals in the league, currently has scored more times than United this season.

Central midfielder Scott McTominay currently co-leads the club in Premier League goals alongside Bruno Fernandes. Star forward Marcus Rashford was expected to carry much of the scoring load during the current campaign. The England international netted 17 top-flight goals last season, with another 13 strikes in other competitions.

The English forward was rewarded for his stellar 2022/23 campaign with a massive new contract in the summer. Club brass gave Rashford a five-year deal reportedly worth nearly $380,000 each week. However, he has just two goals so far this season. This includes a successful penalty kick against Everton at the weekend.

Along with Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund was also expected to score significant goals in the current campaign as well. The Denmark international signed with the club in the summer for around $80 million from Atalanta. Hojlund has scored five goals so far with his new club, but none of these scores have come in Premier League play.

United wants a Timo Werner that struggled at Chelsea

While United needs reinforcements up front, targeting Werner would certainly be a risky move. The German previously played two full seasons with fellow English side Chelsea. The Blues bought Werner from Leipzig in 2020, but after an unsuccessful spell, shipped him right back to the German outfit in 2022.

Werner made 56 total Premier League appearances for Chelsea during this timeframe. He managed to score just 10 English top-flight goals for the west London club. The Blues sold the striker for around $25 million less than what they originally paid Leipzig.

The Germany International did have a fairly successful first season back in his home country. Werner netted nine Bundesliga goals and 16 scores in all competitions. Nevertheless, his playing time has dwindled during the current campaign under Marco Rose. A move in January certainly seems possible for the German, but it remains to be seen how much United will push for the deal.

