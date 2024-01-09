Manchester United could be set to turn to Lille forward Jonathan David to help ease their scoring issues. The Red Devils are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements during the January transfer window. After all, the Premier League side has only managed to score 22 goals in 20 top-flight matches this season. Burnley and Sheffield United are the only Premier League clubs to not outscore United during the current campaign.

FootballTransfers is claiming that United brass has been monitoring David for quite some time. The club has to be careful with their spending amid Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns. Nevertheless, the Red Devils almost certainly have to make a move this month. It has been suggested that Lille would consider an offer of around $43 million for their star striker.

Forward has openly hinted at a move to the Premier League

David’s current contract with the French side is set to expire in June of 2025. As the forward seems unlikely to sign a new extension, Lille may have to let go of the star as early as this month. If they do not sell David, the Ligue 1 club could ultimately see the Canadian depart for free at the end of his current deal.

David has also hinted that he would be open to a move away from Lille. The star recently admitted that he follows the Premier League and sees the division as an attractive destination.

“In England, when I watch the matches, everything is full each time. As a player, it motivates you even more,” David said of the English top flight in December.

“I don’t know [about a potential transfer.] I think it’s possible, very possible. I don’t know if I can find myself anywhere other than the Premier League. It could well be the Premier League. It’s a very nice atmosphere.”

David’s agent, Nick Mavromaras, also previously declared that a move in the future was likely. “I think the Premier League is a good option for him,” Mavromaras told Radio Canada back in 2022.

“I think that he likes Spain a lot also because he likes the feeling of the ball and the very technical players. These two leagues are a big priority for him, but nothing is excluded.”

Other English sides join United in the hunt for Jonathan David

United, however, will almost certainly face competition for David’s signature. Fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Aston Villa have also been linked with a potential move for the Canadian as well. Much like the Red Devils, Arsenal also need more firepower up front.

Current starting striker Gabriel Jesus has unfortunately dealt with a series of nagging injuries throughout his time in North London. The Brazilian even missed his club’s most recent FA Cup matchup with Liverpool. Backup Eddie Nketiah has not exactly proven himself as a legitimate goalscorer either.

Villa would be an interesting destination for David. The West Midlands club is flying under manager Unai Emery at the moment. Only Manchester City has managed to score more goals in Premier League play than Villa. However, Ollie Watkins has started every single top-flight match so far this season and could use competition in the position.

David has scored 10 goals in 24 total matches with Lille during the current campaign. In total, the Canadian has racked up 68 total goals in 160 fixtures since moving to the French side in 2020.

