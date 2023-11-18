As Kylian Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain approaches its expiration at the end of the season, the certainty of his future with the Parisian club has been constantly cast into doubt.

The unexpected twist occurred when the French World Cup winner chose to extend his contract with PSG in 2022. He made the announcement on the field at Parc des Princes just days before his previous contract was due to end last May.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi revealed the extension, indicating a three-year deal with ‘Mbappe 2025’ displayed on the player’s shirt. However, it later emerged that the player had actually signed a two-year contract, intended to last until next summer.

The events that unfolded this summer amounted to yet another chapter in the ongoing drama between the player and the club, a narrative that has become familiar in previous transfer windows. This June, Mbappe informed the club through a letter that he would not be exercising the additional option, sparking controversy during the summer transfer window.

This transpired mere weeks after PSG secured their 10th Ligue 1 title. It was a development that left them exposed to the risk of losing the world’s most valuable player without any transfer fee in June of 2024.

PSG punished Mbappe for refusing new deal by sending him to reserves

At a certain juncture in his dispute with Paris Saint-Germain, manager Luis Enrique demoted Mbappe to the reserve squad. The Parisians also decided to exclude the player from their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

Mbappe found himself training with the reserve squad, and he was notably absent from PSG’s Ligue 1 opener. However, following a draw in the opening fixture against Lorient, Mbappe was unexpectedly brought into the team.

The manner in which the 24-year-old’s return took place remained shrouded in mystery. PSG were insistent that the sole condition for his reintegration into the team was a new contract.

However, the France captain allegedly maintained his position. He had been certain that he just wanted to stay for the remaining year of his deal, but nothing more.

According to the French news agency RMC Sport, in order for Mbappe to return to the first team, he was forced to agree to forego bonuses that he was supposed to earn. The source verifies that PSG were insistent he sign a new contract before he could play.

After rethinking their strategy, the prolific striker has agreed to forego incentives of about $87 million. This was part of a settlement with the club after his readmission. To try to secure their most prized asset’s long-term commitment, the club even signed his close friend, Ousmane Dembele.

What does future hold for Mbppe?

Eventually the 24-year-old forward chose to stay in the French capital. This was despite being heavily linked with various clubs, including Al-Hilal, who offered a record $257 million for his services,

Meanwhile, PSG continues to express a desire to extend Mbappe’s contract; however, the ultimate decision regarding the future of the France captain rests squarely in his hands. La Liga giants Real Madrid have lately denied having negotiations with the PSG attacker, despite longstanding rumors of a transfer.

Photo credits: IMAGO / MAXPPP : IMAGO / Every Second Media