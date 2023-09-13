Tony Bloom, the chairman and principal owner of Brighton, saw Roberto De Zerbi as an excellent hire for the club. Yet, he undervalued his early influence in the Premier League.

Brighton stands as a monument to determination, foresight, and careful planning against the expanse of Europe. Soccer fans can look forward to seeing the English club in the Europa League. There it faces AEK Athens, Ajax, and Marseille in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

After Graham Potter left for Chelsea, the team made a shrewd strategic decision that further demonstrated their wisdom. They assigned Roberto de Zerbi. Sassuolo’s stellar Serie A performance may be attributed in large part to Roberto de Zerbi, the former Shakhtar Donetsk coach.

Political unrest cut his time in Ukraine short. Brighton took advantage of the bright future he had ahead of him. The Italian is one of the most exciting managers in the Premier League. In fact, all of Europe has eyes on de Zerbi after guiding the Seagulls to the club’s first-ever European finish last season.

Bloom praises his boss

Now, Brighton’s chairman Tony Bloom admitted he underestimated Roberto de Zerbi’s influence upon his hiring. The club’s owner articulated why the 44-year-old manager has been so well-received near his first anniversary at the Amex.

“Roberto coming in has been pretty amazing. He is an elite head coach. His track record, when we looked into it in a lot of detail, was exceptionally good in the latter years at Shakhtar Donetsk and at Sassuolo, but I didn’t quite realize the impact he would have when he came in,” he told The Athletic.

“I think it is very difficult for everyone, whether it’s a player or a coach coming into the football club. He has been hugely influential for so many players, and he is so good at improving individual players.”

Why does Brighton owner think De Zerbi is doing well?

Bloom, who is at the center of Brighton’s identity, continued by saying that De Zerbi is a great coach because of his connection with and dedication to his players.

“Across the board, they were all very, very good players. Graham [Potter] also did an exceptional job in terms of raising the levels, raising the standards of the players, but Roberto has taken it that one step forward.

“And the quality of the play, the risk-taking at the right times to create opportunities and his tactical abilities are superb, so we are very fortunate to have him at the club. We love having him at the club, so long may that continue.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Colorsport