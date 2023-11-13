Real Madrid continues to monitor Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as the replacement for Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is readying a move to the Brazil national team, although that remains unconfirmed. Behind the scenes, Real Madrid wants to have a permanent successor lined up so it can continue to compete in both LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso is the frontrunner to replace Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Spaniard is under contract with Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen through the 2025/26 season. Alonso signed that contract extension in August this year.

According to German outlet SüddeutscheZeitung, Real Madrid would have to pay between $20 and $25 million if it wants to lure Alonso back to the club as manager. However, there is a clause in his contract that would allow him to move to one of three clubs. Those are Bayern Munich, Liverpool and, of course, Real Madrid. Alonso played for each of those clubs during his successful career as a player.

Liverpool is not in the market for a new manager, and Thomas Tuchel is only in his first full season with Bayern Munich. Real Madrid, therefore, appears the most likely option for where Xabi Alonso would end up if he does leave Bayer Leverkusen.

Previously, Alonso said it was ‘too soon’ to make a decision on his future and the potential of joining Real Madrid. Success with Bayer Leverkusen is pushing Real Madrid to court Alonso.

Real Madrid wants to bring Alonso success to the Bernabeu

Xabi Alonso has been a revelation with Bayer Leverkusen. The Spaniard took over last season when Bayer Leverkusen sat 17th in the table. He helped Bayer Leverkusen climb to sixth in the table and a spot in the Europa League. This season, Bayer Leverkusen has been one of the best teams in Europe.

An undefeated spell in the German top flight yielded 31 out of a possible 33 points from the first 11 games. That ties the best start to a Bundesliga season in history. The only draw for Bayer Leverkusen was a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich. A stoppage-time penalty from Exequiel Palacios is a major reason Bayer is at the top of the table instead of Bayern.

Remarkably, that is Bayer Leverkusen’s only blemish on the entire season. It has four wins from four Europa League games. Two wins in the DFB-Pokal have Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 in that competition as well.

Replacing Ancelotti

While Xabi Alonso’s feats with Bayer Leverkusen are deserving of recognition and praise, he would face a different task at Real Madrid if Los Blancos acquire him. Xabi Alonso has not managed any games in the UEFA Champions League, which Real Madrid expects success in each season.

Moreover, the players at Real Madrid are in a much bigger global focus than the squad with Bayer Leverkusen. Likewise, the expectations and pressure at Real Madrid far exceed those at Bayer Leverkusen. Still, Xabi Alonso has the playing experience of what it is to play at Real Madrid. The last former Real Madrid player to boss the side had elite success. Xabi Alonso would hope to match the success of Zinedine Zidane.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.