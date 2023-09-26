Real Madrid has named Xabi Alonso as the frontrunner to succeed manager Carlo Ancelotti at the club. Ancelotti is currently in the final year of his contract with the Spanish giants. Although team officials are happy with the veteran Italian coach, Ancelotti is expected to be named manager of the Brazil national team next summer.

According to a report by Radio Marca, Real execs have essentially “chosen” Alonso as their next head coach. The former Spain international and Real midfielder previously played over 200 competitive matches for the LaLiga side. He also began his coaching career with the Real U-14 side.

Alonso is working wonders with Leverkusen

After taking over the Real Sociedad B team, Alonso then grabbed his first senior managerial job with Bayer Leverkusen in 2022. The German club sat 17th in the Bundesliga table when the former midfield star was named head coach. However, Alonso took Leverkusen up to sixth in the final standings following the 2022/23 campaign. As a result, the club qualified for the Europa League for the current season.

Alonso has helped keep the momentum going so far in the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign. In fact, Leverkusen has not yet lost a match so far, winning six of seven competitive games. The lone draw came during a thrilling 2-2 stalemate against reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in mid-September. The two teams are currently level in the German top-flight table at the moment.

Ancelotti hopeful of Alonso return to Real Madrid as Liverpool lurks

Ahead of Real’s matchup with Las Palmas, Ancelotti was asked directly about his former player. “I had Xabi Alonso as a player,” Ancelotti told reporters on Tuesday. “He has a high-level knowledge of football. He’s doing very well with Bayer Leverkusen. He has that reading [of the game], that capacity.”

“I think one day — for Raul [Gonzalez], for [Alvaro] Arbeloa, for Xabi Alonso — their biggest wish is to coach Real Madrid and I want that for them because I know them all. I love them all. Let’s hope that one day they can be Real Madrid coaches.”

The move would seemingly be great for Real, but not necessarily so for Liverpool. According to The Mirror, the Reds have shortlisted Alonso as a possible successor to Jurgen Klopp. Alonso also previously played for the Premier League side as well. Nevertheless, the Reds may have to go to plan B assuming Real grabs the coach first.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports