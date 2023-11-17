Former Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has hinted where he may coach next. The Whites previously fired the American back in February as the club sat close to the relegation zone. A managerial change for Leeds didn’t, however, help as the club eventually finished 19th and was sent to the Championship.

Following his exit from the West Yorkshire team, Marsch garnered plenty of interest from other clubs. Marsch was even a candidate for the United States men’s national team job earlier this summer. Nevertheless, U.S. Soccer eventually decided to rehire Gregg Berhalter after months of searching.

Marsch claims coaching in Serie A is a ‘massive opportunity’

Marsch recently made an appearance on BBC Radio to discuss a plethora of topics. The coach, of course, discussed his time at Leeds. He claimed that the club’s decision to sack him was “foolish,” but also stated that he holds no hostility towards team officials.

Along with talking about his former club, Marsch answered questions about the possibility of coaching in Italy. His wife recently received Italian citizenship while the two currently reside in Tuscany. The coach even revealed that he has held talks with soccer execs in the Mediterranean nation.

“I feel it would be a massive challenge, but I think also it would be a massive opportunity to try to bring my idea of football here,” Marsch said of coaching in Italy. “I think the rewards could be big. I’ve had some conversations with people [in Italy].”

“I would love, if the situation was right, to entertain the idea of what could intensive football means to [Serie A] and to this [Italian] culture. I’m waiting to find the right people to work with next, that fit me – the way that I am.”

“Now I feel like I’m in a good place and I’m ready for some bigger challenges and I’m really eager to get back in, and I know I’ll find the right situation.”

American currently living in Italy with his wife

While Marsch has taken time away from coaching, he has been working for CBS Sports in recent months. The American has popped up to provide pitchside analysis during Paramount+’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League. Although coaching is more of a passion for Marsch, he has done well during his time with the CBS Sports crew.

Four Serie A teams have already made managerial changes during the current campaign. Rudi Garcia became the latest coach to be fired in the Italian top flight. Napoli sacked the Frenchman earlier in the week. The reigning league champions quickly hired Walter Mazzarri to take over the team. All four of these clubs have hired Italians to attempt to right the ship.

Marsch wants to find a major opportunity in the Serie A despite clubs overlooking him so far. The American previously rejected chances to move to Leicester City and Southampton earlier in the year. Marsch was in the running for the head coaching job at Monaco this summer. The French club, however, hired Adi Hütter in July instead.

PHOTOS: IMAGO