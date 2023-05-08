Former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch and assistant Chris Armas are now both available for the USMNT job. After Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch earlier this year, Armas remained at Leeds as an assistant. However, Marsch brought in Armas just 12 days before the former got the sack. Then, when Javi Gracia arrived, Armas had little impact in terms of coaching. With Sam Allardyce now at Elland Road, Leeds and Armas parted ways, officially.

The Athletic reports that Marsch and Armas are both going to attend a Chicago Fire game this week. The MLS club has a US Open Cup tie against St. Louis CITY. Then, it plays St. Louis again, this time in league play, at the weekend. Marsch and Armas both played for Chicago Fire together in their playing days. Then, Armas was an understudy to Marsch at New York Red Bulls, where Marsch was the manager for three-and-a-half years. Armas replaced Marsch at the end of that time.

The fact that the pair is attending games in Chicago is particularly interesting. Yes, that is where Armas and Marsch both chunks of their playing careers. However, that is also the location for US Soccer’s headquarters. Therefore, the pair could meet with new USSF Sporting Director Matt Crocker. Nothing is confirmed over whether or not Marsch and Armas will meet with US Soccer over the USMNT job. Regardless, the two are strong candidates for the job.

US Soccer can now look at Marsch and Armas for USMNT

The vacancy at the head coaching spot is the hottest topic for US Soccer. In the past, Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone said on numerous occasions that she and the Federation would wait for a new sporting director before it gave any thought about a USMNT head coach. Reason being, she wanted the sporting director to have a say in the final decision.

Now that Crocker is in that role, the next natural step would be a head coach. Marsch and Armas are not alone in the race for the USMNT job. Names in that hunt range from Patrick Viera and Thierry Henry to José Mourinho and Jim Curtin. Of course, Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to retain the post.

Leeds stint collapses for Marsch

Marsch always had a tough task at Leeds. He replaced a club legend in Marcelo Bielsa, who Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani sacked with the club threatening relegation.

After successfully keeping the club up last season, Leeds backed Marsch with well over $150 million on incoming transfers. Leeds did lose both Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha. Yet, bringing in Brenden Aaronson, Wilfriend Gnonto, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Marc Roca and more. It did not work, and Leeds sunk with two wins in half a year.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto