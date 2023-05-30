Former Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch may have a big decision to make in the coming weeks. The American is reportedly a potential candidate for the United States men’s national team vacancy. However, reports are now claiming that the coach is also being monitored by French side Monaco.

CBS Sports is reporting that the French club is likely to make a managerial change this summer. Monaco is currently sitting a disappointing sixth in the Ligue 1 table. There is, however, one more match remaining on the schedule. With a victory against Toulouse on Saturday, Monaco could reach as high as fourth in the final standings. This, of course, depends on other teams’ results at the weekend.

Jesse Marsch rumors could heat up with next Monaco result

Nevertheless, failure to secure a European place will most likely cost current coach Philippe Clement his job. The news outlet claims that Marsch is thought to be a strong candidate to possibly replace Clement. Monaco has only picked up one win in their last six league matches.

The French club would surely be an enticing place for Marsch. Monaco is regularly one of the top clubs in Ligue 1 and typically features in a continental competition. Team brass is also not afraid to spend money on incoming transfers as well.

Marsch was fired by Leeds in February after the club fell to 15th in the Premier League table. However, the team fell even further down the standings following the American’s departure. Leeds was relegated from the English top flight last weekend after finishing 19th in the table.

U.S. Soccer stalling in search for new head coach

Potentially going from a relegation side to a quality French team would certainly be a positive move. U.S. Soccer’s painfully slow hiring process could also help Marsch make an easier decision. The USMNT has been without a permanent head coach for months now and a final decision is not expected to be made until later in the summer. Assuming Monaco targets Marsch soon, he may not be able to pass up the opportunity.

