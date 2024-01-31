Inter Miami aims for a successful campaign when Major League Soccer starts in February. After a disappointing season last year, the Herons are now more determined than ever to dominate the American soccer scene.

In addition to the sweat on the training field, the club is striving off the pitch to bolster its ranks. Thus, several reports have linked Lionel Messi’s side with several players.

Nevertheless, the most recent candidate to be mentioned is none other than Federico Redondo. He is the son of Fernando Redondo, a legendary player for Real Madrid. German Garcia Grova, a well-known journalist from Argentina, is the source of this report.

He asserts that Gerardo “Tata” Martino is keen to recruit the defensive midfielder to the DRV PNK Stadium after hearing about his interest in the player.

Federico Redondo may replace Facundo Farias at Inter Miami

It is important to note that Miami had previously attempted to get Medina from Boca Juniors for a fee of $7.5 million, and Botafogo was also a contender in the race.

Nevertheless, Boca did not accept the offer that the Americans made. In the same manner, the club headquartered in Florida also attempted to negotiate a loan agreement with River Plate for Palavecino.

Unfortunately, the deal fell through because the MLS side would not accept the incorporation of a buyout option. This is because Miami needs a temporary replacement for Facundo Farias, who is injured.

On the other hand, it would seem that Inter Miami has finally found the person it was looking for in Federico Redondo. Not only does Federico play the defensive midfielder position, but he also plays the position, much as his father did.

If he does end up joining Inter Miami, he will be able to properly fill the position that Busquets holds. Either way, the 21-year-old will also be able to play alongside Sergio Busquets as a central midfielder.

Tough competition from European clubs

Nevertheless, Miami may still encounter a significant obstacle in its pursuit of the youngster at this time. David Beckham will surely not have an easy time acquiring Federico Redondo.

They would have to compete against many great teams from Europe, per a variety of sources. Such are Real Madrid of Spain, AC Milan of Italy, and Liverpool and Manchester United of the Premier League. With that being said, the German team Wolfsburg is also keeping a close eye on Federico.

Federico was able to effectively make his way into the starting eleven of the Argentinos Juniors team during the previous season. This came about after he completed his training at the academy.

A noteworthy accomplishment for the 21-year-old player is that he has participated in over 58 matches for his domestic team across all tournaments. Therefore, he has scored two goals and earned two assists.

Although the midfielder is now competing for Argentina in the Pre-Olympic Tournament, his asking price is reportedly at $13 million. The question of whether El Bicho wants to let him go immediately is still open.

PHOTO: IMAGO